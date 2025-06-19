Erwan Heussaff, Margarita Fores appear in Philippine episode of 'Somebody Feed Phil'

MANILA, Philippines — Culinary personalities like Erwan Heussaff and the late Margarita Fores were featured in the Manila episode of Netflix's "Somebody Feed Phil".

The food documentary series' host Phil Rosenthal visited the Philippines last year to feature the country on the show for the very first time.

The Manila episode formally began with Phil getting a tour of Intramuros where he tried taho and saw the San Agustin Church.

Later in the evening he was joined by Erwan in Quezon City's Trellis to try chicharon, fried tilapia and the restaurant's famous sisig.

During dinner, Erwan explained to Phil the history and wonders of Filipino cuisine, and at one point the host accidentally spilled his beer.

The episode continued with Phil returning to Intramuros to visit Fort Santiago, and for dinner, Phil and his wife Monica ate in Makati's Toyo Eatery with the restaurant's co-owner May Navarra, who spoke more about Filipino food.

The couple were served kinilaw, barbeque, dorado and chicken silog, and a salad using all the vegetables used in "Bahay Kubo", which the restaurant staff sang for them.

After a jeepney ride, Phil had liempo, beef kaldereta and ukoy for lunch at a karinderya with other jeepney drivers, then visited a mobile school where he treated kids to fish balls and ice cream.

Phil explained that he was introduced to Filipino people through his parents' caretaker, who always gave Phil's father fried chicken from Jollibee, so he paid a visit to one of the fast food chain's branches.

The episode then took Phil to Asadar Alfonso in Tagaytay, where he was served by Chele Gonzalez and Rodrigo Osorio for some Spanish dishes, a big influence on Filipino cuisine.

The host also visited actress Wilma Doesnt's restaurant Chicks ni Otit, where they had inihaw na panga, crispy pata, rellenong bangus, bulalo, grilled chicken and a banana split.

In Pico de Loro, Phil and his crew participated in a boodle fight then got on a video call with Ike Barinholtz, teasing the comedian with silvanas and halo-halo.

The episode ended with Fores hosting Phil and Monica in her restaurant Grace Park as well as Erwan, May, Chele, Wilma and other people the Rosenthals encountered during their Philippine trip.

The final dinner involved lechon, laing, conch sisig, scallops, kinilaw, prawns, lamb adobo and fried pitaw. Closing the episode was a dedication to Fores, who passed away last February.

