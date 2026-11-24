SM Supermalls works with innovators to strengthen water resilience

MANILA, Philippines — For SM Supermalls, building a more sustainable and resource-resilient future means working with partners and industry innovators to turn shared environmental goals into meaningful action.

Together with ozone technology expert PureO3 Philippines (PureO3), the newly launched Rainwater Treatment Facilisty (RTF) system at SM City Masinag provides this proactive approach as communities face increasing pressure from prolonged dry spells.

"Our work with SM Supermalls contributes to the larger sustainable movement. We see these projects as an opportunity to advance water sustainability while improving resource and operational efficiency," said Merlin Andrew Te, General Manager for PureO3.

SM Supermalls is currently the only mall operator in the country with dedicated rainwater treatment facilities. Located at SM City Baguio and SM City Masinag, the mall's water stewardship practices greatly contribute to SM Prime Holdings Inc.'s (SM Prime) broader sustainability efforts and decarbonization strategy.

Each facility is designed to collect, filter and purify tens of thousands of cubic meters of rainwater for use in mall operations, helping reduce dependence on freshwater sources and ease pressure on municipal water tables.

During periods of heavy rainfall, rainwater is routed to the mall’s harvesting system. It is temporarily stored in a holding tank, then undergoes a multi-stage treatment process involving filtration, ozonation, ultraviolet disinfection and reverse osmosis to remove impurities and improve water quality.

The system uses inline monitoring complemented by manual inspection to ensure it meets the required standards. Once the treated water passes the required quality checks, the water is transferred to the mall cistern for operational use.

The SM City Masinag RTF can treat up to 200 cubic meters, or 200,000 liters, of rainwater daily. This can provide one-third of the mall's annual water requirements, equivalent to more than 23,000 cubic meters of water, or 9 to 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Beyond operations, industry collaboration brings the community together.

"We've always worked in the spirit of bayanihan - whether it's to help our MSMEs or our host communities, and we bring this spirit of collaboration to advancing our commitment to practical and sustainable solutions," said Engr. Liza Silerio, vice president for Corporate Compliance for SM Supermalls.

By continuously working with industry partners who share the same goals, SM Supermalls works toward a future that's resource-resilient for generations to come.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.