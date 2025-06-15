Another variation of Dubai Choco: Chef Anna Octaviano's Pistachio Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — The Dubai Chocolate trend looks like it is here to stay. The craze has been going on for months, and there seems to be no end to it.

So many chefs have already come up with their own takes on the Chocolate Pistachio Kataifi model, with several versions of cakes, cookies, pies, tarts, pastries, verrines, chocolate bars and pralines already making it to the market for commercial consumption, yet people still cannot seem to get enough of it.

It is so good that any new variation gets welcomed with open arms. The sense of permanency and the endless possibilities presenting themselves in terms of product applications have even prompted several brands of baking supplies have even developed pistachio paste for the convenience of bakers (and even consumers).

This is why this new creation of Chef Anna Octaviano is sure to make it to countless households, whether your idea is to bake batches upon batches and sell them through your home-based food business or simply bake cookies for the family’s consumption and for gift-giving. She made it with DLA Naturals Inc. Pistachio pure paste and filling, and paired it with Beryl’s Chocolate 52% Dark Chocolate couverture.

“I don’t usually devour whatever I bake or cook. I’d just usually take a small bite, analyze, criticize then conclude. But this one? I finished the 4-inch in diameter cookie in one sitting—and took home three more. Sinful cookies,” said Chef Anna in her Facebook account.

She happily shares her recipe.

Chocolate Pistachio Cookies

Ingredients:

200 grams salted butter

260 grams sugar

2 eggs

40 grams Beryl's Cocoa Powder

1 tbsp. Bery’ls Black Cocoa Powder

280 grams all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

350 grams Beryl's Dark Chocolate 52%

200 grams DLA Pistachio Filling

100 grams DLA Pure Paste

80 grams toasted kataifi

Procedure:

1. Beat butter and sugar together until fluffy.

2. Add in eggs one at a time and mix well.

3. Add in Beryl's cocoa powder, all-purpose flour, and baking soda. Mix well.

4. Lastly, add Beryl's Dark Chocolate 52%. Mix well.

5. Form balls, flatten, fill with pistachio and kataifi, and seal well.

6. Arrange on baking sheets, allowing 2-inch spaces between cookie doughs.

7. Bake in preheated 150°C oven for 18 minutes.

