GRIND celebrates surf culture in Siargao with Quiksilver, Roxy; brings 5 international athletes for meet and greet

SIARGAO, Philippines — Bringing together international surf talent and the local surfing community, GRIND hosted an exclusive Sundown Meet and Greet with Quiksilver and Roxy.

It brought together the five world-class athletes, Kauli Vaast, Griffin Colapinto, Kanoa Igarashi, Marco Mignot and Caroline Marks, creating a day dedicated to surf culture, wellness, connection and a shared passion for the ocean.

Guests and surf enthusiasts got the opportunity to meet the athletes beyond the competition lineup.

The day's activities began with Roxy's Stretch & Restore yoga session, hosted by Mia Cabalfin, bringing wellness and mindful movement to the Siargao community.

Set against the beachfront of Bravo Resort, the session highlighted Roxy's connection to an active, well-balanced lifestyle while creating an opportunity for the local community to experience wellness beyond the waves.

As the day transitioned into sunset, the gathering continued with an intimate athlete Q&A, meet-and-greet, and signing session.

Guests had the opportunity to hear personal stories from the athletes, learn about their journeys in professional surfing, and exchange perspectives on the sport's evolving global and local communities.

Beyond the athlete appearances, the gathering highlighted the enduring connection of Quiksilver and Roxy to surfing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. Through their partnership with GRIND, the brands continue to create meaningful opportunities to bring people together through lifestyle, and community experiences.

With Siargao serving as a fitting backdrop during the World Surf League (WSL) event period, the gathering also recognized the Philippines' growing presence in the international surfing scene and the passion of its local surfing community.

More than a meet-and-greet, the Sundown Event reflected GRIND's commitment to connecting global action-sports culture with local communities—bringing athletes, brands and people together through a shared love for surfing.



Editor’s Note: This press release from Primer Group is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



