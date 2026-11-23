Red Horse Beer stays among SEA's Top 30 in 2026 Kantar BrandZ awards

MANILA, Philippines — Red Horse Beer was once again recognized as one of the top brands in the region holding its place in the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Brands in Southeast Asia for 2026.

Ranked 30th on the list, Red Horse Beer remains one of only two Filipino brands included.

Beyond its place on the regional list, Red Horse Beer was also named the ‘Most Meaningfully Different Brand’ in the beer category. This award recognizes brands that consumers see as both distinct from its competitors and closely aligned with their needs and preferences.

The recognitions from Kantar BrandZ affirm the strength of Red Horse Beer's persona built on its "astig" and "relaksarap" equities. Its efforts to reach and represent market segments across generation and gender reflects the brand’s focus on diversity and inclusiveness.

Its influence on the market is further amplified by brand’s inherent value for money proposition that matches consumption behaviors of local drinkers.

Kantar BrandZ has established a global standard ecosystem that measures brand value through a consumer-centric methodology that combines Financial Value and Brand Contribution.

This approach draws on more than 4.6 million consumer interviews across 54 markets, a framework that has been endorsed by the Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB).

Since 2006, its brand valuation series has helped researchers, planners, and strategists better understand the brands they work on. Its flagship Most Valuable Global Brands ranking and report features country and regional rankings across six continents, and world-class thought leadership on building strong brands.

For more information and updates follow Red Horse Beer on Facebook (fb.com/RedHorseBeer), Instagram (@redhorsebeer), TikTok (@redhorsebeerph), and YouTube (youtube.com/@saraptamachannel).

Editor’s Note: This press release from San Miguel Beer is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



