Beyond public announcements: CSL shares strategic communications expertise with government agencies

CSL representatives and a seminar participant at the DPWH communications seminar in New Clark City, focused on strategic collaboration and institutional credibility.

MANILA, Philippines – Effective government communication goes beyond releasing information. It helps the public understand policies, anticipate their implications, and know where to turn when questions or crises arise.

This principle has guided a series of capacity-building engagements involving The Consilieré Group (CSL) and three national government agencies: the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Invited to share its expertise in strategic communications and crisis management, the Makati-based firm has emphasized a common challenge facing public institutions: communicating with speed and reach without compromising accuracy, accountability, or public trust.

Last October, CSL spoke at two capacity-building workshops for DOTr central and regional communications personnel.

The sessions covered stakeholder mapping, crisis response, social media strategies and responsible engagement with key opinion leaders (KOLs), with particular emphasis on communicating transportation policies and addressing emerging public concerns.

Photo Release CSL representatives and DOTR communications personnel take part in a workshop on strategic messaging, stakeholder engagement, and crisis preparedness in San Juan City.

The discussions underscored the importance of understanding stakeholders before crafting messages, anticipating potential issues before they escalate and maintaining clear, coordinated communication during times of uncertainty.

For transportation agencies, whose decisions directly affect commuters and communities, effective communication requires more than timely announcements. It calls for verified information, responsiveness to public concerns and messages that help people make informed decisions.

Earlier this year in January, CSL shared its expertise at a communications seminar for DPWH regional offices in New Clark City, focusing on strategic messaging, digital crisis management, institutional credibility, and responsible KOL engagement.

CSL's contributions to government capacity-building also extend to May 17, 2025, when it participated in the MTRCB's Strategic Communications Planning and Crisis Management Training in Baguio City.

“Strategic communication in government is not simply about delivering messages or managing public perception. It is about helping people understand policies and addressing their concerns through transparency and accountability. Public trust is not earned through communication alone, but through how institutions listen and respond,” said Yves Lazaro, co-founder and president of The Consilieré Group.

Photo Release CSL President Yves Lazaro during his concluding message at the DPWH communications seminar in New Clark City.

While each engagement addressed different institutional priorities, all three reflected a broader approach to strategic communications—one that places public understanding, crisis preparedness and institutional accountability at the center of effective engagement.

From stakeholder analysis and crisis-response planning to responsible digital communication, the sessions reinforced the importance of treating communication not merely as a means of disseminating information, but as an essential part of public service.

For CSL, these engagements underscore a guiding principle: effective communication cannot replace sound policy or accountable governance. It can, however, help make both more understandable and strengthen the relationship between institutions and the communities they serve.

Editor’s Note: This press release from The Consilieré Group is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.