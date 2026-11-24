4 viral eats at SM Megamall that deserve a spot on your holiday itinerary

MANILA, Philippines — Between Christmas parties, exchange gifts, reunion lunches and gift runs, the holiday calendar fills up fast, and SM Megamall has a viral food stop to match every item on your itinerary.

With four newly opened international concepts, including a first-in-the-Philippines brand, the mall has become an exciting place for foodies looking for a flavor-packed crawl that needs no passport.

Bringing together favorites from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and Korea, the lineup delivers maxed-out experiences in a single trip—letting you cross off four cravings from your bucket list.

After You: For the office or school Christmas party

Show up to the holiday party with sweet treats that no one can resist. Known for its cult-favorite Thai dessert cafe experience, After You brings its sweet signatures—like its popular dessert buns—to SM Megamall through a kiosk perfect for grab-and-go treats.

Location: Upper Ground Level, Mega A.

Photos courtesy of After You Philippines

Chunk & Dunk: For the Monito-Monita 'Something Sweet' present

Stumped on what to get for an exchange gift when the theme is “something sweet”? Skip the usual box of chocolates and surprise your Monito or Monita with viral croffles made for dipping. Born in Malaysia, Chunk & Dunk serves crisp, buttery croissant-waffle hybrids, with a wide selection of flavors, dipping sauces and savory toppings (perfect for those who prefer their desserts less sweet!).

Location: Upper Ground Level, Mega A.

Photos courtesy of Chunk & Dunk

Daykey Donut: For treating yourself, too

After hours of hunting for the perfect gifts, consider this your well-deserved reward. Soft, craveable and colorful, Daykey Donut’s creations are best enjoyed fresh, so come hungry and pick your favorites.

The Japanese donut specialist is known for its “nama” or “fresh” donuts with a pillowy and airy texture that sets them apart from the usual ring donut. Its assortment ranges from classic flavors like custard to indulgent picks like Dubai Chocolate for those who want something extra. The brand will also be introducing beverages to its product range, so shoppers can sip while trying their goodies.

Location: Upper Ground Level, Mega A.

Photos courtesy of Daykey Donut

Standard Bread: For the reunion lunch with family or barkada

Catch-up season calls for a proper sit-down, and Standard Bread sets the table for it. The in-demand Korean bakery cafe opened its first-ever Philippine location with its signature breads and pastries, and debuted two new must-tries for the local launch: the Bulgogi Doenjang Orzo Risotto and Thick Bacon Kimchi Rice.

Location: Level 3, Mega B

Photos courtesy of Standard Bread

This holiday season, the region’s biggest food trends are all waiting under one roof, and your next food crawl starts with a quick walk through the mall.

With four stops to explore, it’s one more way that My SM, your most loved supermalls, brings fresh global experiences closer to home. So follow your cravings and visit SM Megamall’s social media pages (@smmegamall) for more on the exciting new brands arriving soon.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.