Creamy Shrimp and Chorizo Pasta recipe by Chef Rob Pengson

MANILA, Philippines — Under celebrity Chef Rob Pengson’s masterful hands, the flavor and visual potential of DATAJ Live Catch shrimps were realized in the simple yet remarkable dishes he concocted, such as Shrimp Tostada with guacamole, Crispy Asian Shrimp Salad, and Creamy Shrimp and Chorizo Pasta.

“DATAJ Aquafarm merely started as a dream of my husband and I given our family’s humble beginnings. He was the fisherman in his family of farmers back in our province in Cagayan Valley. It has been our lifelong passion to work with the environment to produce and share abundance,” shared Chief Operating Officer Engr. Cynthia Tamayo.

“Now, DATAJ Aquafarms Inc. is poised to provide world-class Vannamei shrimp not only for Filipinos but worldwide. We continue to grow DATAJ Aquafarms and continue to help more Filipinos not only in terms of appreciating our natural wealth and resources, but in providing employment and supporting many related other industries such as tourism, hospitality, technology and retail,” she added.



“The best ally of any cook is Mother Nature — if you pick a mango at its freshest, there’s nothing you need to do to be amazed. If it’s not the right timing, you know it’s not a good experience,” Chef Rob opined.

Amazed at the Aquafarm’s processing technology, he said, “It’s like getting the shrimp at its best quality — very similar to the way tuna is caught for sushi chefs, I believe.”

DATAJ Live Catch is available at present through direct order. Call +63 917 800 8283, chat DATAJ Aquafarms official Facebook page: DATAJAquafarmInc or visit www.datajaquafarminc.com.

“When it comes to Mother Nature, we do not have the power to force her to produce — what we have to do is agree with her on her timing,” Pengson remarked.

Here is one of Pengson's recipes:

Creamy Shrimp and Chorizo Pasta

Ingredients:

150g spaghetti pasta

175g chorizo, sliced

100g DATAJ shrimp uncooked (deveined, tail on)

100 ml cooking cream

Chopped garlic

Paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Chili flakes (optional)

Chopped fresh parsley (for garnishing)

Procedure: