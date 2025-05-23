^

Taft Properties' Symfoni Kamias hits high note with successful topping off ceremony

May 23, 2025 | 2:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — Taft Properties celebrates a significant milestone in the development of Symfoni Kamias Two with its successful topping off ceremony.

Following the success of its sister location Symfoni Kamias One, the event was held at its prime location on K-J Street, Barangay East Kamias, Quezon City.

It marks the structural completion of a highly anticipated residential project, signaling its steady progress towards delivering a thoroughly convenient lifestyle to future homeowners and investors.

The topping off ceremony was attended by key figures from Taft Properties, project partners, construction teams and stakeholders, all of whom witnessed the culmination of the structural phase of Symfoni Kamias Tower 2. It also highlighted the commitment to quality and timely delivery, bringing the vision of Symfoni Kamias to life. 

Nestled in the dynamic landscape of Quezon City, Symfoni Kamias boasts a location prized for its proximity to major universities and institutions.

This location sets the stage for exceptional convenience for students, faculty and professionals alike, offering easy access to learning centers, commercial establishments and essential services.

Beyond its appeal to those seeking a comfortable and accessible residence, Symfoni Kamias presents a compelling investment opportunity. Quezon City's consistently high demand for rental properties positions Symfoni Kamias as a prime avenue for generating profit.

The property offers homeowners a seamless entry into this thriving market, promising attractive returns and long-term value appreciation.  

“In spite of the surge in property prices in Metro Manila, Symfoni remains within the affordable range of the middle class. A commitment which Taft Properties upholds—to provide decent, good quality, affordable homes to Filipinos,” Taft Properties Executive Vice President Merrill Gothong said.

As Symfoni Kamias moves into its finishing stages, anticipation builds for its completion and handover to future residents. The development promises to be more than just a place to live; it's poised to be a harmonious blend of strategic location, thoughtful design and promising investment potential.

Start your journey here and visit us at our sales office at Symfoni Kamias at K-J Street, Barangay East Kamias, Quezon City, Metro Manila, or call 02 8555 0101.

 

For more information, visit www.taftproperties.com.ph, or our social media sites at TaftPropertiesOfficial. 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Taft Properties. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

