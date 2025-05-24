Recipe: Cheese Corndogs for movie date nights

MANILA, Philippines — Love corndogs! You love the versatility of this fried, breaded snack because you can change the filling from hotdog to cheese to Spam to anything you fancy.

You can even change the breading from plain flour batter to panko (Japanese breadcrumbs) to diced potatoes. This recipe of Cheese Corndog from Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center will surely come in handy when you want to experiment with your own flavors and enjoy them, too.

Cheese Corndogs

Ingredients:

1 pack (160 grams) Magnolia Cheezee, cut into 8 lengthwise

8 pcs. barbecue sticks

2 -1/3 tbsps. sugar

1 tsp. iodized fine salt

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup Magnolia Full Cream Milk, kept cold

1 cup Japanese breadcrumbs

1 liter cooking oil

1/4 cup honey

1 tbsp. Gochujang sauce

Procedure:

1. Skewer cheese with barbecue sticks. Cover and keep in the chiller until ready to use.

2. In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Blend all together and then add milk and eggs. Mix until a dough forms. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

3. Cut dough into 8 portions. Lightly flatten each dough portion and place cheese. Fold and roll into logs. Roll in breadcrumbs and chill for 30 minutes.

4. Deep-fry in hot oil. Drain off excess oil on rack or paper towels.

5. In a bowl, combine honey and Gochujang sauce. Drizzle on corndogs just before serving or serve on the side.

*Makes 8 servings.

