Recipe: Shrimp Tostada by Chef Rob Pengson
MANILA, Philippines — When one thinks of shrimp, one thinks of an exciting treat.
Arguably, having shrimp on the menu or on the table is quite a luxury because it usually doesn’t come cheap. Moreover, fresh quality shrimp is hard to come by especially in the metro.
“Shrimp is what you call a high-value item in every menu,” affirmed top Filipino chef Rob Pengson as he whipped up an exciting dish live in front of media guests at Beso Beso restaurant in Makati City.
Apart from being its newly reappointed head chef, he is also a passionate culinary educator behind the Aleanza Institute located in the same building.
Pengson was gushing over his latest discovery of DATAJ Live Catch fresh processed shrimp, which brings so much potential for him as a professional chef. DATAJ Aquafarm Inc. in Cagayan province grows and harvests high-quality Litopenaeus vannamei or whiteleg shrimp and utilizes the latest in European blast-freezing technology to seal in its goodness.
Here is one of Pengson's recipes using DATAJ Live Catch shrimps:
Shrimp Tostada
Ingredients:
- 2 to 3 pcs DATAJ ready-to-eat, cooked shrimp (headless, shell on)
- Tortilla crisp
- 1 to 2 pcs avocado
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 pcs native tomatoes, diced
- 1 pc white onion, diced
- 20g cilantro
- Salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika
Procedure:
- Season DATAJ shrimp with garlic powder, paprika, salt & pepper to taste.
- Sear the shrimp in a pan.
- Prepare the guacamole by mashing the avocados and adding lime juice and salt in a bowl. Mix in the tomatoes, onion and cilantro. Stir in paprika.
- Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for one hour for improved flavor.
- To assemble, place guacamole on top of tortilla crisp and put shrimp as toppings.
- Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro.