Recipe: Shrimp Tostada by Chef Rob Pengson

MANILA, Philippines — When one thinks of shrimp, one thinks of an exciting treat.

Arguably, having shrimp on the menu or on the table is quite a luxury because it usually doesn’t come cheap. Moreover, fresh quality shrimp is hard to come by especially in the metro.

“Shrimp is what you call a high-value item in every menu,” affirmed top Filipino chef Rob Pengson as he whipped up an exciting dish live in front of media guests at Beso Beso restaurant in Makati City.

Apart from being its newly reappointed head chef, he is also a passionate culinary educator behind the Aleanza Institute located in the same building.

Pengson was gushing over his latest discovery of DATAJ Live Catch fresh processed shrimp, which brings so much potential for him as a professional chef. DATAJ Aquafarm Inc. in Cagayan province grows and harvests high-quality Litopenaeus vannamei or whiteleg shrimp and utilizes the latest in European blast-freezing technology to seal in its goodness.

DATAJ Live Catch is available at present through direct order. Call +63 917 800 8283, chat DATAJ Aquafarms official Facebook page: DATAJAquafarmInc or visit www.datajaquafarminc.com.

Here is one of Pengson's recipes using DATAJ Live Catch shrimps:

Shrimp Tostada

Ingredients:

2 to 3 pcs DATAJ ready-to-eat, cooked shrimp (headless, shell on)

Tortilla crisp

1 to 2 pcs avocado

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 pcs native tomatoes, diced

1 pc white onion, diced

20g cilantro

Salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika

Procedure: