Recipe: Baked Curry Bread
MANILA, Philippines — With so active taste buds and a constantly hungry palate, you are always on the lookout for a good snack. Why not make your own savory treat?
Chef Jackie Ang Po recommends this recipe of California Raisins Tokyo Kare Pan, which she developed for the Raisin Administrative Committee (RAC) and featured in a recent cooking demonstration.
It is baked, not fried, so it is healthier than other filled breads, and the filling is incredibly delicious.
California Raisins Tokyo Kare Pan
Ingredients:
For the filling:
30 grams butter
12 grams garlic, minced
100 grams onion, chopped
250 grams chicken thighs, diced
15 ml. soy sauce
50 grams red pepper, diced
15 ml. cooking wine
15 ml. Worcestershire Sauce
10 grams sugar
100 grams California Raisins
100 grams potatoes, diced and fried
100 grams carrots, cubed and fried
30 grams butter
30 grams all-purpose flour
165 grams chicken stock
2 grams curry powder
2 grams turmeric powder (for color)
125 grams coconut cream
Procedure:
1. Sauté garlic and onion in butter. Add diced chicken thighs.
2. Season with soy sauce, red pepper, cooking wine, Worcestershire Sauce, and sugar.
3. Add California Raisins to absorb the liquid. Add the vegetables.
4. Push mixture to one side, make a roux with 30 grams butter and 30 grams all-purpose flour, pour in chicken stock, and simmer until liquid is reduced.
5. Add curry powder, turmeric powder, and coconut cream. Simmer.
6. Let cool before using.
For the kare pan dough:
340 grams bread flour
1 gram instant yeast
180 grams water
160 grams bread flour
100 grams sugar
4 grams salt
25 grams powdered milk
1 egg
55 grams butter
60 grams water
Procedure:
1. Mix all ingredients for the sponge and proof overnight.
2. Combine sponge mixture with the remaining ingredients, then knead until smooth and elastic. Let rise for 1 hour.
3. Divide into 60-gram portions, form balls, and rest for 15 minutes.
4. Roll into circles, add filling, seal, and invert. Brush top with egg wash then dip in breadcrumbs mixture.
5. Let rise for 45 minutes and bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 20 minutes.
6. Mix well and strain before using.
For the egg wash:
1 egg
30 grams milk
Procedure:
1. Mix well.
2. Strain before using.
