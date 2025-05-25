Recipe: Baked Curry Bread

MANILA, Philippines — With so active taste buds and a constantly hungry palate, you are always on the lookout for a good snack. Why not make your own savory treat?

Chef Jackie Ang Po recommends this recipe of California Raisins Tokyo Kare Pan, which she developed for the Raisin Administrative Committee (RAC) and featured in a recent cooking demonstration.

It is baked, not fried, so it is healthier than other filled breads, and the filling is incredibly delicious.

California Raisins Tokyo Kare Pan

Ingredients:

For the filling:

30 grams butter

12 grams garlic, minced

100 grams onion, chopped

250 grams chicken thighs, diced

15 ml. soy sauce

50 grams red pepper, diced

15 ml. cooking wine

15 ml. Worcestershire Sauce

10 grams sugar

100 grams California Raisins

100 grams potatoes, diced and fried

100 grams carrots, cubed and fried

30 grams butter

30 grams all-purpose flour

165 grams chicken stock

2 grams curry powder

2 grams turmeric powder (for color)

125 grams coconut cream

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic and onion in butter. Add diced chicken thighs.

2. Season with soy sauce, red pepper, cooking wine, Worcestershire Sauce, and sugar.

3. Add California Raisins to absorb the liquid. Add the vegetables.

4. Push mixture to one side, make a roux with 30 grams butter and 30 grams all-purpose flour, pour in chicken stock, and simmer until liquid is reduced.

5. Add curry powder, turmeric powder, and coconut cream. Simmer.

6. Let cool before using.

For the kare pan dough:

340 grams bread flour

1 gram instant yeast

180 grams water

160 grams bread flour

100 grams sugar

4 grams salt

25 grams powdered milk

1 egg

55 grams butter

60 grams water

Procedure:

1. Mix all ingredients for the sponge and proof overnight.

2. Combine sponge mixture with the remaining ingredients, then knead until smooth and elastic. Let rise for 1 hour.

3. Divide into 60-gram portions, form balls, and rest for 15 minutes.

4. Roll into circles, add filling, seal, and invert. Brush top with egg wash then dip in breadcrumbs mixture.

5. Let rise for 45 minutes and bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 20 minutes.

6. Mix well and strain before using.

For the egg wash:

1 egg

30 grams milk

Procedure:

1. Mix well.

2. Strain before using.

