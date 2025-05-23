SM Job Fairs draw thousands nationwide in Labor Day activation
MANILA, Philippines —In a powerful show of unity and purpose this Labor Day, SM Supermalls once again proved its commitment to Filipino workers by hosting one of the largest simultaneous job fair events in the country.
Held across 20 SM malls and locations nationwide on May 1, the 2025 Job Fairs created life-changing opportunities for thousands of job seekers.
Connecting job seekers to employment opportunities
The Labor Day job fairs drew a significant number of participants, with 14,864 job seekers in attendance and 2,091 successfully hired on the spot. This reaffirms the vital role SM Supermalls plays in national employment efforts.
A large crowd fills SM City Bacolod as job applicants explore opportunities at the May 1 Job Fair.
Renewal of partnership with Jobstreet by SEEK
SM renewed its strategic partnership with Jobstreet by SEEK, one of the leading digital employment platforms in the country.
The continued collaboration strengthens both physical and online recruitment channels, helping connect more Filipinos to the jobs they deserve.
Stories from the ground: Real lives, real impact
Across the 20 participating SM malls and venues, heartwarming success stories emerged. From first-time job hunters who landed their dream roles to new opportunities, the on-ground atmosphere was electric with hope.
“Mabilis ang process ng Job Fair, at saka lahat andito na. Yung mga requirements na kailangan sa paghahanap ng trabaho, nandito na. Malaking bagay po 'yun,” said a hired-on-the-spot room attendant.
Partners praised the seamless logistics, heavy foot traffic, and presence of government booths from the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Pag-IBIG, making the process smoother for both applicants and recruiters.
May Job Fair series continues
The momentum continues with weekly job fairs lined up across SM Supermalls. Everyone is invited to take their shot at meaningful employment, especially at the SM Group Exclusive Job Fair on May 29 at SM City Dasmariñas. Here’s the full May schedule:
- May 22 – SM City Lucena
- May 29 – SM Group Exclusive Job Fair at SM City Dasmariñas
- May 30 – SM City Trece Martires
Driving employment, empowering communities
With every job fair, SM Supermalls strengthens its role as a catalyst for economic empowerment, community development, and sustainable livelihood. Don’t miss your next opportunity—your future starts here.
Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.