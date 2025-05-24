'Lamang ka, lamang lahat': How Ligo creates value from fisherfolk to Filipino homes

Empowering local fisherfolk in Bulan, Sorsogon—at the heart of CPFI’s sustainable sardine sourcing through the Sustenido Bulan initiative.

MANILA, Philippines — A 2017 data from Oceana Philippines showed that 9 out of 10 Filipinos consume sardines regularly, making it one of the Philippines’ most vital food staples. In addition, sardines are accessible, affordable, shelf-stable, and most of all, essential for food security.

However, overfishing, climate impacts, and post-harvest inefficiencies have led to a significant drop in catch volumes in major fishing areas (Maritime Fairtrade, 2022).

As part of efforts to address these challenges, Century Pacific Food Inc. (CPFI)—producer of household sardine brands like Ligo, 555, Lucky 7, and Fresca—launched the “Sustenido Bulan” initiative in Bulan, Sorsogon. The program promotes sustainable sourcing, empowers local fisherfolk, and establishes long-term supply resiliency while easing pressure on traditional fishing grounds.

The initiative reflects CPFI’s commitment to creating meaningful community impact beyond its products. This spirit lives in the Ligo brand, known for practical nutrition and everyday value. Today, “nakakalamang” means more than just being ahead—it’s about empowering communities, improving marine resource management, and building a supply chain that benefits all.

The ripple effect of responsible sourcing: 500 families now benefit from CPFI’s partnership with accredited suppliers in the region.

Guided by its mission to nourish and delight everyone, every day, everywhere, CPFI brings its purpose to life through partnerships, innovation, and brand stewardship – balancing the needs of the people, the planet, and the business to create lasting value.

In collaboration with DA-BFAR, PFDA, and local governments, the “Sustenido Bulan” initiative boosts fisherfolk capabilities, promotes sustainable fishing, and supports local economies, while addressing both environmental and livelihood needs.

Ligo’s brand is rooted in creating shared value—offering more nourishment, more income for fisherfolk, and more sustainable sourcing. For CPFI, “Lamang ka sa Ligo” is more than a marketing message; it’s a tangible benefit felt across the value chain. Each can of sardines supports a system where consumers, suppliers, and communities all gain.

Over 250 fisherfolk trained in sustainable fishing practices, helping protect marine ecosystems and improve catch quality.

“Sustenido Bulan” transformed CPFI’s sardine sourcing into a holistic development model and generated measurable impact:

People:

250 fisherfolk trained in sustainable fishing practices

Multiple fish suppliers accredited supporting 500 families

850 jobs created through increased plant operations

1,075 students nourished through school feeding

Planet:

Rejection rate of catch reduced from 13% to 3%

Improved practices lowered marine resource strain

Diversified fish sourcing to reduce single-location dependency

These programs embody CPFI’s commitment to shared prosperity, supporting jobs, reducing waste, feeding children, and empowering fisherfolk creating shared value from sea to shelf.

More than a meal, every can of Ligo is proof that business can uplift livelihoods, preserve ecosystems, and deliver inclusive progress.

"Iyong dating buhay namin, hindi po ganito. Nung pumunta kayo sa Bulan [CPFI], nag-iba po ang estado namin." – Bulan fish supplier

Feeding both body and mind: Through the 'Sustenido Bulan' initiative, CPFI supports community-based learning and nutrition programs—nurturing over 1,000 children toward a healthier future.

The initiative also contributed meaningfully to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals — including No Poverty (SDG 1), Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Quality Education (SDG 4), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Life Below Water (SDG 14) — underscoring the powerful role business-led efforts can play in addressing pressing social and environmental challenges.

Community at the core: Over 250 fisherfolk and partners from Bulan, Sorsogon come together for CPFI’s “Sustenido Bulan” program—building a stronger, more sustainable future for local livelihoods.

Ligo’s success is a story of modern brand leadership. By embedding Ligo Sardines' brand philosophy of providing quality and value into its sourcing, operations, and consumer touchpoints, CPFI created a resilient sardine supply chain that delivers true shared value.

Consumers don’t just buy a meal—they buy into a system that uplifts fisherfolk, feeds children, protects the ocean, and sustains the future. That’s the business of being ahead. Indeed, “Lamang ka sa Ligo.”

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Ligo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.