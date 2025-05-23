Travel now, pay later: Discover GCash travel partners and deals

From transportation to accommodation and other travel needs, you can use GCredit and GGives to fulfill your dream vacation.

MANILA, Philippines — If you're planning a fun getaway with your barkada or a relaxing family vacation, you can make your travel goals a reality this summer with the help of your go-to finance super app GCash.

You don’t have to wait or sacrifice your dream vacation because you can go on a well-deserved getaway without the upfront cost through credible digital financial services GGives and GCredit, which offer reliable loans.

GGives allows eligible users to pay for big-ticket items of up to P125,000 with zero downpayment, allowing you to book now and spread out your installments across 24 months. If you prefer the flexibility of a credit line, GCredit provides an instant credit line of up to P50,000, depending on your eligibility.

Get exclusive travel deals

You can make your summer vacation even more unforgettable with exclusive travel promos.

Fuel your adventures and road trips with GCredit! Every P500 spent using GCredit on your land travel essentials earns you an entry to the Roadtrip Raffle. You could be one of 20 winners of P5,000 GCash Credits, one of 10 winners of P10,000 GCash Credits, or one of five winners of P20,000 GCash Credits.

Plus, three lucky winners will receive a trip to Boracay for two for three days and two nights, including flights, a 3-Star hotel accommodation and pocket money.

Participate from April 21 to June 30, 2025, by using GCredit for your purchases at Autosweep RFID, Easytrip RFID, Petron, Shell, Coda Lines, Victory Liner, Partas, Solid North and Genesis.

With the Summer Lending Loyalty Promo, you can also get a free GCash Visa card. From April 16 to May 31, when you pay for your travel needs of at least P500 at selected travel partners using GGives and GCredit, you can get a GCash visa card worth P250.

Book now and pay later

You can use GGives and GCredit to pay for your travel needs, from transportation to accommodation and anything in between. Here are the partner brands you can pay for using GGives and GCredit:

Land and Sea Transportation: Pay for bus tickets using GGives and GCredit at Victory Liner, Partas and SolidNorth, and for road trips; top up toll road RFID services like AutoSweep and EasyTrip. For sea travel, book tickets with 2GO Travel, OceanJet, SuperCat, 12GO and FastCat. Tickets can be purchased directly through the merchants' portals or via biyaheroes.com, iwantseats.com and bustickets.ph, where you’ll be able to pay later using GGives and GCredit.



If you’re eligible, you can activate GGives by going to “Borrow” and then click on “GGives.” Fill out the quick application form, and once it’s activated, you'll see your available credit limit! Note that your offer is subject to regular evaluation. To activate GCredit, go to “Borrow,” then click “GCredit.” Fill out your details, complete your registration, and submit to view your credit limit.

If you still find yourself hesitating because of travel costs, think again—dahil tuloy ang travel goals! With GGives and GCredit, you can travel now and pay later, making your well-deserved break more attainable than ever. Kaya Pala with GGives and GCredit!

Access GCredit and GGives through your GCash dashboard or find them under “Borrow.” No GCash yet? Download the GCash App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery.



Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-221249. Series of 2025. For more details on the Summer Lending Loyalty Promo, visit https://new.gcash.com/promos/summer-travel-user-loyalty Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-221249. Series of 2025.



For more details on the Roadtrip Raffle, visit For more details on the Roadtrip Raffle, visit https://new.gcash.com/promos/gcredit-raffle-promo