From P23 a day: Here are sulit back-to-school tech deals from Home Credit until July 31

Home Credit's Sulit-Skwela 2025 offers gadgets at flexible installment plans with as low as 0% interest and zero downpayment

MANILA, Philippines — Home Credit Philippines brings back its Sulit-Skwela 2025 deals, making back-to-school shopping easier until July 31.

Get laptops, tablets and mobile phones for as low as P684 per month or just P23 per day with flexible installment plans of up to 24 months.

Here are some of the gadgets you can get through Sulit-Skwela deals.

Asus TUF A15

This 15.6-inch Graphite Black laptop has an AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.



This 15.6-inch Obsidian Black laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.



This 15.6-inch Natural Silver laptop delivers with its Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.



Get this for as low as P51 per day or P1,524 per month for 18 months, which retails at P37,990.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 S Paper Matte Edition WiFi Tablet

This tablet has a PaperMatte display, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and an 8800mAh battery.



This 11-inch tablet features 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and an 8000mAh battery.



This 12.1-inch tablet boasts a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.



Get this for as low as P23 per day or P684 per month for 18 months, which retails at P15,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

This 6.9-inc phone has a 200MP quad camera system, 12MP front camera, 512GB storage, 12GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery.



This 6.78-inch phone in Jade Cyan has 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 108MP camera and a 6600mAh battery.



This Ancora Red device is packed with a ZEISS 50MP main camera, 24GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 6000mAh battery.



Get this for as low as P40 per day or P1,197 per month for 18 months, which retails at P27,999.

Realme Book Laptop

This Real Blue laptop runs on an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.



This 14-inch Pure Silver laptop features an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.



This Indie Black laptop runs on an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage.



Get this for as low as P37 per day or P1,123 per month for 18 months, which retails at P27,995.

The Sulit-Skwela promo is available in 15,000+ partner stores across 75+ provinces. With just one valid ID, eligible shoppers can get approved as fast as one minute.

Customers can also apply for pre-approval through the Home Credit App, available on Google Play, the App Store or Huawei AppGallery. If applying in-store, Home Credit sales representatives are ready to assist at partner locations. To browse deals or find nearby partner store locations, visit Shoppingmall.ph

For more updates from Home Credit Philippines, visit its official website, www.homecredit.ph, or follow its official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

