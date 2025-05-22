ASP Angels Walk 2025 gathers over 40,000 at SM MOA Arena

SM Leaders, ASP organizers and volunteers come together at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, showcasing the strength of community behind the success of the ASP Angels Walk 2025.

Nationwide movement champions autism acceptance, accommodation and appreciation

MANILA, Philippines — The SM Mall of Asia Arena was filled with joy, purpose and unity as thousands of advocates, families and individuals on the autism spectrum came together on May 18 for the culminating leg of ASP Angels Walk for Autism 2025.

Organized and led by the Autism Society Philippines (ASP) in partnership with SM Cares, the event marked the largest gathering of its kind this year, celebrating acceptance, accommodation and appreciation of persons on the autism spectrum.

A tender moment between a grandmother and her grandson during the ASP Angels Walk 2025—celebrating love and resilience that fuels the journey toward inclusion.

ASP Angels Walk for Autism 2025 made stops at multiple SM malls nationwide, uniting communities across the Philippines in support of an inclusive future.

The MOA Arena leg served as the grand finale—bringing together the movement’s heartwarming momentum in one powerful gathering. This year’s walk also marked a meaningful milestone as it coincided with SM Supermalls’ 40th anniversary—celebrating four decades of commitment to inclusion and community empowerment.

Participants were treated to meaningful performances and appearances by individuals on the autism spectrum, advocacy leaders and special guests who champion the call for a more accessible and accepting society. From inspiring stories to vibrant crowd energy, the event embodied the spirit of inclusion in every sense.

"ASP Angels Walk for Autism reminds us that inclusion is not just an advocacy—it’s a commitment we must live every day," said Steven Tan, SM Supermalls president.

With banners held high, the ASP Angels Walk 2025 begins, symbolizing a collective stride toward inclusion, acceptance and hope for the autism community.

“This year’s walk showed how far we’ve come and how much stronger we are when we walk together,” added Dang Koe, Autism Society Philippines chair emerita.

The walk also featured highlights from previous legs across the country, showcasing how local communities have embraced and empowered individuals with autism in their own unique ways. With the success of this year’s event, SM Cares and ASP reaffirm their ongoing commitment to supporting inclusive programs year-round, not only during Autism Acceptance Month, but every single day.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.