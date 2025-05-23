Purpose-driven food innovations to take spotlight at THAIFEX Anuga 2025, returning this May

Taking place from May 27 to 31 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025 remains to be Asia’s leading food and beverage trade show, expected to drive an economic impact of 98 billion baht.

BANGKOK, Thailand — From dark chocolate beverages with ingredients that support sleep and promote cognitive function, to ready-to-drink protein shake blended with superfood that helps with digestion. These are just some of “purpose-driven innovations” that will take the spotlight at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025.

Mathias Kuepper, managing director and vice president of Koelnmesse Asia Pacific, at a press conference also reaffirmed the show’s strategic role as Asia-Pacific’s central meeting point for the global food and beverage industry.

“What sets THAIFEX – Anuga Asia apart is its ability to reflect the region’s fast-evolving consumer landscape and accelerate product innovation at scale. This is where new products are developed based on emerging trends—where bold ideas move from concept to commercialization.”

Kuepper also noted that AI will be showcased, particularly on how it can help brands tap into real-time consumer insights to bring products to market faster and smarter.

These trends and themes will not only be seen across the booths, but also be spotlighted in the discussion at the supporting and special and supporting events such as THAIFEX – Anuga tasteInnovation Show, Future Food Experience+, Alternative Protein Taste & Flavour Challenge, and THAIFEX – Anuga Startup.

This year, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia also reinforces Thailand’s role as a global leader in the food industry under the Ministry of Commerce’s “Thai Kitchen to the World” policy. Business negotiations will be held across all five days, with the final day open to the general public.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of Department of International Trade Promotion, stated that Thailand holds significant advantages in the food industry, supported by the diversity of its raw materials, the abundance of natural resources, its distinctive food culture, and the adaptability and capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs in responding to global market trends.

Building on these strengths, the government has been actively advancing the “Thai Kitchen to the World” policy to elevate Thailand’s food industry to international recognition, and to promote the country as the region’s food hub.

“THAIFEX – Anuga Asia plays a vital role in advancing the department’s mission by providing Thai entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their potential, explore business opportunities, and gain insights into global industry trends,” Sunanta said.

(From left) Dr. Kitsana Vachekrilas, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of Department of International Trade Promotion, and Mathias Kuepper, managing director and vice president of Koelnmesse Asia Pacific

For his part, Dr. Kitsana Vachekrilas, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, expressed that as the world’s fourth largest food industry trade show, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia plays a crucial role in driving Thailand’s food and beverage sector, providing opportunities for SMEs, startups, and large enterprises to connect with importers, buyers and business partners from across the globe.

“Building on last year’s success, one notable example involved an SME exhibitor who, despite showcasing in a small booth, won the THAIFEX – Anuga tasteInnovation Award at THAIFEX –Anuga Asia 2024. The award was then used to strengthen their brand and successfully secure a trade deal with a buyer from India,” Dr. Kitsana said.

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025 has already received an overwhelmingly positive response, with interest growing significantly from the previous edition. It will feature 3,233 exhibitors across 6,205 booths, representing Thailand and more than 56 countries worldwide. Of this, 1,184 Thai exhibitors are expected to participate, including more than 500 SMEs.

Exhibitors will present a wide range of products, including drinks, fine food, food technology, frozen food, fruits and vegetables, meat, rice, seafood, and sweets and confectionery.

The 2025 edition brings together returning industry leaders from across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East, while welcoming first-time participation from Central Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe—including exhibitors from Slovenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Slovakia.

New pavilions from Australia, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands will also join the lineup, expanding sourcing opportunities for regional buyers.

Buyer engagement will reach new levels this year, with nearly 80% of participants in the Hosted Buyer Programme attending for the first time. These include key decision-makers from Indochina and Southeast Asia, alongside major retail players such as AEON (Japan), Angliss (Hong Kong), and Choithrams (UAE), highlighting the show’s role in unlocking market access and forging crossborder partnerships within the region.

The event is expected to attract over 90,000 trade visitors from around the globe across five days. The projected value of immediate and within-one-year purchase orders is estimated to exceed 98 billion baht.

As Asia plays a defining role in global food trends, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia offers a timely window into the innovations transforming what—and why—we consume.

For more information about THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025, visit https://thaifex-anuga.com. Visitors can pre-register at https://registration.thaifex-anuga.com/el/9An5Wm.

