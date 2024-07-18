Chef Rob Pengson's Crispy Asian Salad recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity Chef Rob Pengson was gushing over his latest discovery of DATAJ Live Catch fresh processed shrimp, which brings so much potential for him as a professional chef.

DATAJ Aquafarm Inc. in Cagayan province grows and harvests high-quality Litopenaeus vannamei or whiteleg shrimp and utilizes the latest in European blast-freezing technology to seal in its goodness. The end result is a variety of frozen raw or cooked shrimps that are just as fresh as the day they were caught.

“Having shrimp this way is something we chefs appreciate because it is a gamechanger in our business — helping us save on costs in preparation and storage,” he explained.

“We recognized that we need to offer something new and innovative to make us different from what people already know about shrimp,” said DATAJ Aquafarm Acting General Manager Joseph Garcia.

Here is one of Pengson's recipes:

Crispy Asian Salad

Ingredients:

100g DATAJ ready-to-eat, cooked shrimp (headless, shell on)

Asian dressing

Mixed greens

Sliced cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumber

Fried rice noodles

Aged balsamic glaze

Salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika

Procedure: