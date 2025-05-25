^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Easy Tempura Curry Don

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 10:28am
Recipe: Easy Tempura Curry Don
Easy Tempura Curry Don
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Love Japanese seafood in a rice bowl? How about going an extra mile and marrying the crispiness and texture of a real, honest-to-goodness Japanese tempura and the soothing mild kick of Japanese curry in one satisfying bowl of steaming rice?

You can create this restaurant-quality rice bowl at home — and make it a cinch as well, with a little shortcut — by following this Easy Tempura Curry Don recipe by Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center.

Easy Tempura Curry Don

Ingredients:

1 pack (200 grams) Purefoods Seafood Delights Shrimp Tempura

For the curry sauce:

1 can (400 ml.) coconut milk

1/2 pack (100 grams) Japanese curry paste

1/4 cup water

1 pc. (100 grams) potato, peeled and cut into cubes

1 pc. (100 grams) carrot, peeled and cut into cubes

1/2 tsp. patis (fish sauce)

Procedure:

1. Cook shrimp tempura according to package directions.

2. In a pan, heat coconut milk, curry paste, and water stirring occasionally. Bring to a boil.

3. Add potatoes and carrots. Cover and let it simmer until sauce thickens and vegetables are tender.

4. Arrange tempura pieces on a platter. Drizzle with sauce or serve sauce on the side.

*Makes 5 servings. (Yield: 2 cups sauce)

RELATED: Meat-free Nuggets recipe

 

CURRY

RECIPE

RECIPES

RICE BOWL

SHRIMP TEMPURA
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with