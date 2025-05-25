Recipe: Easy Tempura Curry Don

MANILA, Philippines — Love Japanese seafood in a rice bowl? How about going an extra mile and marrying the crispiness and texture of a real, honest-to-goodness Japanese tempura and the soothing mild kick of Japanese curry in one satisfying bowl of steaming rice?

You can create this restaurant-quality rice bowl at home — and make it a cinch as well, with a little shortcut — by following this Easy Tempura Curry Don recipe by Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center.

Easy Tempura Curry Don

Ingredients:

1 pack (200 grams) Purefoods Seafood Delights Shrimp Tempura

For the curry sauce:

1 can (400 ml.) coconut milk

1/2 pack (100 grams) Japanese curry paste

1/4 cup water

1 pc. (100 grams) potato, peeled and cut into cubes

1 pc. (100 grams) carrot, peeled and cut into cubes

1/2 tsp. patis (fish sauce)

Procedure:

1. Cook shrimp tempura according to package directions.

2. In a pan, heat coconut milk, curry paste, and water stirring occasionally. Bring to a boil.

3. Add potatoes and carrots. Cover and let it simmer until sauce thickens and vegetables are tender.

4. Arrange tempura pieces on a platter. Drizzle with sauce or serve sauce on the side.

*Makes 5 servings. (Yield: 2 cups sauce)

