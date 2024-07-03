Recipe: Crispy Talong

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine eggplant slices breaded and fried to a golden crisp, then eaten with an interesting, lightly spicy dip.

Good Life shares its Talong recipe, which can be a light snack as well as a good appetizer.

Crispy Talong

Ingredients:

For the eggplants:

1/2 cup Good Life Bread Crumbs

1 pc. eggplant, sliced

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups cooking oil

For the sauce:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tbsps. banana ketchup

1/2 tsp. Tabasco sauce

Onion powder, garlic powder and salt to taste

Procedure:

1. Slice the eggplant into thick strips and set aside. In another bowl, crack and whisk an egg until smooth. Arrange the flour and breadcrumbs in separate bowls.

2. Heat cooking oil in a pot. Dredge a strip of eggplant into the flour. Dip into the beaten egg, then roll in Good Life Bread Crumbs.

3. Fry over medium heat until the eggplants turn golden brown.

4. Make the dipping sauce by combining ingredients for the sauce. Serve as an appetizer. Share and enjoy!

