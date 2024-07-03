fresh no ads
Recipe: Crispy Talong | Philstar.com
^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Crispy Talong

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 3, 2024 | 5:55pm
Recipe: Crispy Talong
Crispy Talong
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine eggplant slices breaded and fried to a golden crisp, then eaten with an interesting, lightly spicy dip.

Good Life shares its Talong recipe, which can be a light snack as well as a good appetizer.  

Crispy Talong

Ingredients: 

For the eggplants:

1/2 cup Good Life Bread Crumbs

1 pc. eggplant, sliced

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups cooking oil

 For the sauce:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tbsps. banana ketchup

1/2 tsp. Tabasco sauce

Onion powder, garlic powder and salt to taste

Procedure:

1. Slice the eggplant into thick strips and set aside. In another bowl, crack and whisk an egg until smooth. Arrange the flour and breadcrumbs in separate bowls.

2. Heat cooking oil in a pot. Dredge a strip of eggplant into the flour. Dip into the beaten egg, then roll in Good Life Bread Crumbs.

3. Fry over medium heat until the eggplants turn golden brown.

4. Make the dipping sauce by combining ingredients for the sauce. Serve as an appetizer. Share and enjoy!

RELATED: Health benefits, ways to cook with Katuray flowers

 

vuukle comment

APPETIZERS

COOK TALONG

EGGPLANT

RECIPE

TALONG
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with