Recipe: Veggie Stir-fry | Philstar.com
Food and Leisure

Recipe: Veggie Stir-fry

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 5:36pm
Veggie Stir-fry
MANILA, Philippines — Vegetables are good for the body. They taste great, especially when sautéed or stir-fried together because all the natural goodness of flavors come together, so with textures of the ingredients.

Good Life shares this recipe for a good Veggie Stir-fry.

Veggie Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. cooking oil

1 pc. red bell pepper, sliced

1 pc. yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 cup snow peas

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

2 cups broccoli

1 tsp. Good Life Sesame Oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsps. brown sugar

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 tbsp. cornstarch

Chopped green onions and sesame seeds, for garnish

Procedure:

1. In a wok or large skillet, sauté bell peppers, peas, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until veggies are almost tender.

2. In a small bowl, whisk Good Life Sesame Oil, soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, chicken broth and cornstarch.

3. Pour this mixture into the veggies and cook until the sauce thickens. Garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds, if desired.

