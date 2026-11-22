'Loaded Pretzels'

MANILA, Philippines – When Dane International Commodities and California Raisins ASEAN decided to bring Korean Chef Han Sang-baek to Manila to share his baking skills, baking professionals and food enthusiasts got a very special treat. They learned a lot from Chef Han, who conducted Seoul Meets Manila, a special baking demonstration featuring Korean baking techniques and special tips.

Held at MIHCA Mandaluyong, it showcased five original recipes that made use of California Raisins to add a degree of natural sweetness to the modern baking applications.

One of the featured recipes was California Raisins Pretzel, a show-stopping savory pretzel topped with butter-fried California Raisins, pizza cheese, a whole cracked egg, sliced ham, and sesame seeds.

California Raisins Pretzels

Ingredients:

For the dough:

1200 grams strong flour*

300 grams medium flour*

22.5 grams salt

16.5 grams frozen dry yeast

45 grams sugar

60 grams butter

825 grams lukewarm water

Procedure:

1. Combine ingredients in the bowl of a mixer.

2. Mix for 3 minutes at low speed, then turn up speed to medium and mix for 5 minutes. Turn up to high speed and mix for another 3 minutes. Dough temperature should be 30°C.

3. After mixing is completed, divide dough immediately into 100-gram portions.

4. Shape into pretzel-like pizza dough.

5. Dip in caustic soda for 30 seconds then put on pan.

For the toppings:

California Raisins

Pizza cheese

Butter

Sliced Ham

Eggs

Green onion, sliced

Sesame seeds

Procedure:

1. Spread pizza cheese over dough.

2. Stir-fry California Raisins in butter. Sprinkle over cheese on dough then spread sliced ham on top.

3. Crack an egg and place it whole on top.

4. Sprinkle with green onion.

5. Sprinkle sesame seeds evenly over the whole pretzel.

6. Bake in a 210°C deck oven or 160°C regular oven for approximately 15 to 18 minutes. Check for doneness.

7. Glaze pretzels once they are removed from the oven.

According to Kaitlyn Berkheiser, in her January 28, 2020 article, “What Is Strong Flour,” as medically reviewed by Natalie Olsen, R.D., L.D., ACSM EP-C, strong flour, also known as bread flour, “is made by grinding grains in a process known as milling. Unlike all-purpose flour, strong flour is made solely from hard wheat grains.”

When strong flour is used to make a dough, the dough will require a lot of kneading and has a high protein content. It is ideal for baked goods, such as breads, bagels, pasta, or pretzels. For medium flour used in baking, all-purpose flour is usually used. It has a relatively medium level protein content, about 9 to 11.5%.

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