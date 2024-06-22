Recipe: Deconstructed duck in bite sizes

MANILA, Philippines — Duck, especially roast duck, is highly prized in Chinese cuisine. It is evident in how most people look forward to the Roast Peking Duck course in lauriat dining.

Even Western versions of duck dishes have their own legion of true-blue fanatics. Think Duck Confit, and you’ve got a great, flavorful dish for lunch or dinner. But if you think that duck is so difficult to handle that it is better left to professional hands, you are mistaken.

Chef Jackie Ang Po shows just how easy it is to prepare a duck dish with this Deconstructed Duck in Lettuce Cups recipe. She uses a high-quality ingredient, U.S. Duck Breast.

Deconstructed Duck in Lettuce Cups

Ingredients:

2 pcs. U.S. Duck Breast

Pinch of 5-spice powder

2 pcs. star anise

2 pcs. bay leaf

10 grams rock salt (2 tsps.)

3 grams pepper (1 tsp.)

10 grams ginger, sliced (1/2 thumb)

10 grams garlic, smashed with skin (3 cloves)

50 grams leeks, white only (1 stalk)

50 grams bamboo shoots (duxelle)

65 grams water chestnuts (duxelle)

20 grams shiitake mushrooms, dry (duxelle)

Salt, pepper and sugar to taste

Hoisin sauce

Iceberg lettuce

Procedure:

1. Season the duck with spices and mix with aromatics.

2. Place inside a plastic bag and marinate overnight.

3. The following day, remove everything and brush to clean the skin.

4. Preheat oven to 400°F.

5. Score the skin of the duck. Start with a cold pan and sear. Turn the duck over and continue searing for a few seconds. Transfer to the oven and continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 165°F and then set aside.

6. Using the duck fat as oil, sauté garlic, leeks, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms and water chestnuts.

7. Season as needed with salt, pepper and sugar.

8. Slice the duck. Serve with vegetables and hoisin sauce on lettuce cups.

