Recipe: Chef Sau del Rosario's delicious duck dish

MANILA, Philippines — Got leftover duck confit? Do not let it go to waste. Turn it into a really impressive rice dish.

In the recent cooking demonstration event organized by the Raisin Administrative Committee (RAC) to highlight the versatility of raisins as an ingredient, Chef Sau del Rosario showed attendees how to prepare California Raisins Wild Rice with Duck Confit.

California Raisins Wild Rice with Duck Confit

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsps. olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 pc. red onion, sliced

2 pcs. red chilies, chopped

4 sprigs of spring onions, chopped

1 cup wild rice, cooked

1 cup Japanese rice, cooked

2 pcs. carrots, shredded

1 cup edamame

1 cup California Raisins

1 cup red rice, cooked

200 ml. chicken broth

1 cup sweet potatoes, boiled

1 cup yellow bell peppers

1 cup beetroot, roasted

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tbsps. Ponzu sauce

2 tbsps. butter

800 grams duck confit, cooked

PROCEDURE:

1. In a medium-hot frying pan, add olive oil, garlic, onion, chilies and spring onions.

2. Stir fry for about 1 minute.

3. Add the wild Japanese rice, carrots, edamame, California Raisins and red rice and continue to stir fry for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock. Then add the boiled sweet potatoes, yellow bell peppers and roasted beetroot. Push everything to one side of the wok and pour in the beaten eggs.

4. Once the egg starts to cook, add the Ponzu sauce and mix well.

5. Add butter right before serving. Serve warm with duck confit.

*Makes 4 to 6 servings.

