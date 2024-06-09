Recipe: Chef Eugene Raymundo's 'sosyal' Croissant Pudding

MANILA, Philippines — Trust Chef Eugene Raymundo to come up with his own variation of a classic dish. With his passion for Filipino food and ingredients, he always manages to put a unique twist into his cuisine, be it a savory dish or a dessert.

In a recent Glad-sponsored, out-of-town trip to Comms Farm in Silang, Cavite, to celebrate summer’s fresh produce, Chef Eugene treated his guests to a sumptuous lunch that capitalized on the fresh vegetables and fruits harvested from the farms that were visited.

The most special treat was reserved for dessert — Croissant Pudding with Chocnut Cream and Tsokolate Caviar.

Croissant Pudding with Chocnut Cream and Tsokolate Caviar

Ingredients:

6 pcs. croissant, cut into pieces

10 egg yolks

1-1/2 cups fresh milk

1 cup cream

1/2 cup coco sugar

1 cup heavy cream, chilled

8 pcs. Chocnut, crumbled

2 pcs. tablea chocolate

1/4 cup milk

1-3/4 cups water

1/3 cup raw tapioca

Diced ripe mangoes

Procedure:

1. Pre-heat oven to 325°F.

2. Line the loaf pan with Glad Cook ‘n’ Bake or prepare the baking dish of your choice.

3. In a bowl, combine egg yolks, milk, cream, yolks and coco sugar.

4. Whisk until the sugar is dissolved.

5. Dip pieces of the croissant into the milk mixture and place it in the loaf pan or baking dish. Lightly pack and pour the remaining milk mixture on top. Bake for 45 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and let it cool before slicing.

7. To make the Chocnut cream, whip the cream in another bowl until it stiffens. Blend in the crumbled Chocnuts. Chill until it is ready to serve.

8. To make the Tsokolate caviar, bring the water and tablea to a boil in a saucepan until totally dissolved. Blend in the milk and let the mixture cool. Boil 4 cups water, add the tapioca and cook for 12 minutes. Drain and lightly wash with running water. Soak the tapioca in Tsokolate-Eh and chill overnight.

9. To serve, pour the Chocnut cream into a condiments glass or bowl. In two separate condiments glasses or bowls, place diced ripe mangoes and Tsokolate caviar.

*Serves 10.

RELATED: Recipe: 'Sosyal' dessert you can make at home