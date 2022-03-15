Nina, Isabelle Daza share Choco-Nut recipe in new Nora Daza cookbook

MANILA, Philippines — "Let's Cook with Nora," the best-selling cookbook in the country for five decades, is getting a new, republished edition.

The book written by culinary legend Nora Daza was first printed in 1965, and had its re-printing in 1969. Since its conception, "Let's Cook with Nora" has become the top-selling cookbook in the country.

Now, the iconic cookbook has just had its third re-printing. Nina Daza Puyat, the daughter of Nora Daza, has introduced the new, republished edition of the book which features her updated versions of her mother's well-loved home recipes.

"I did this to introduce Lola Nora Daza to the next generation," the expert cook shared during an episode of Maya Kitchen's "Cooking with My Lola series" hosted by Nora's granddaughter Isabelle Daza. The online event had press members experience a cooking session along with Nina and Isabelle.

"So this republished edition has updatd the recipes of Lola, with added available ingredients accessible in this generation," Belle said.

The two lovely Daza ladies shared a delicious recipe of a super-loved Filipino dessert, Choco-Nut Brownies with Peanut Glaze, a recipe by Nina Daza Puyat.

Here are the ingredients:

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of creamy peanut butter

10 pieces of Choc-Nut candy, crumbled.

1 box of Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

8-10 pieces of Choco-Nut Candy

Procedure:

1. Prepare the peanut glaze. Combine heavy cream, peanut butter and crumbled Choco-Nut in a small pan. Stir and press down any solid pieces until melted and sauce is smooth. Simmer for 4 to 5 minutes in low heat. Transfer to a bowl to cool and set aside.

2. Preheat over to 350F. Prepare Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownies. Cream butter with eggs and water first before adding Maya Chocolate Fudge Brownie mix. Stir until well-blended.

3. Spread brownie batter on an 9"x9" brownie pan lined with baking paper or grease lightly.

4. Spoon half of the Peanut Glaze over the brownie mix, distributing evenly. Next, take a knife and run it through the glaze, creating a marble effect. Leave some of the glaze to serve on the side.

5. Finally, distribute Choco-Nut candy halves on top, allotting 1/2 per brownie square. Sprinkle crumbled pieces on top.

6. Bake in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool before cutting into squares. Serve with Choco-Nut Fudge Brownies with extra Peanut Glaze.

Isabelle and the Maya Kitchen have close ties with history, dating back to her grandmother's cooking endeavour. The late Nora hosted the pioneering cooking competition "The Great Maya Cookfest," which ran from 1976 to 1990 and helped launch the careers of a new generation of chefs and cooks. These days, the Maya Kitchen has been airing its "Cooking with My Lola" with Isabelle as the host.

RELATED: 'Cooking with my Lola': Isabelle Daza recreates Nora Daza's recipes in new cooking show