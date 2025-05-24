Niana Guerrero becomes fries brand's 1st Gen Z celebrity ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer and content creator Niana Guerrero was unveiled as a brand ambassador for a popular fast food franchise.

This makes Niana as Potato Corner's first celebrity ambassador, and a Gen Z one at that, tapped to help the brand reach younger clients.

"Potato Corner has been my go-to merienda since I was little," Niana said in a statement. "Now I get to bring my flavor fave and dance moves together, get ready to crave with me!"

The announcement coincides with the brand launching its "Crave the Fave" campaign as customers' preferred selection across fries flavors vary.

A digital video even shows Niana dancing until she gets a taste of the flavored fries, busting a movie with the brand's mascot Poco.

Earlier this year, Niana made her Coachella debut as a special guest for D4vd's set during the second weekend. She also met up with BTS member J-Hope the week before.

