Meat-free Nuggets recipe

MANILA, Philippines — You go meat-free when you’re on a diet or when you just want to eat light and healthy. You also go meat-free when it is Holy Week, which is the most crucial and culminating week of the Lenten season.

For whatever reason you are trying to stay meat-free, it has become easier now that meat-free protein substitutes that taste good are readily available in major supermarkets and groceries.

Here is a meat-free delicious bite suggested by Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center.

Garlic Honey Glazed meat-free Nuggets

Ingredients:

1 pack (200 grams) Veega Meat-free Nuggets, cooked according to package directions

1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

For the glaze:

4 cloves garlic, finely crushed

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup water

1 pc. (150 grams) lemon, juiced

1 tbsp. (10 grams) cornstarch

1/8 tsp. iodized fine salt

1/2 tsp. chili pepper flakes (optional)

Procedure:

1. In a saucepan, combine glaze ingredients except chili pepper flakes. Cook over medium heat while stirring continuously until mixture becomes slightly thick.

2. When ready to serve, toss cooked meat-free nuggets gently in the glaze. Garnish with chili pepper flakes and sesame seeds.

*Makes 3 to 4 servings.

