Potato Churros for snacks

MANILA, Philippines — Churros are fried dough sticks of Spanish-Portuguese origin that make awesome snacks, especially when dipped in chocolate sauce or coated with subtly sweet cinnamon sugar.

With batter piped into elongated sticks or U shapes straight from the piping bag fitted with a star tip to a pan of hot oil, churros sizzle in the oil until they turn golden brown and ready to be eaten. Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, they work like magic on the palate.

You can make them even more special by adding potatoes instead of just using flour to make them. This recipe shared by Potatoes USA-Philippines show how to make this awesome snack.

It is paired with Mexican hot chocolate sauce because although churros originate from Spain, created by Spanish shepherds who fried strips of dough, they reached Mexican shores during the colonial era and were adopted as their own.

Make a batch of Potato Churros, serve them with Mexican hot chocolate sauce, and see how they work magic.

Potato Churros with Mexican Hot Chocolate Sauce

Ingredients:

For the potato churros:

3/4 cup (185 ml.) water

4 tbsps. (60 grams ) unsalted butter

1/2 tsp. (1 gram) sea salt

3/4 cup (110 grams) all-purpose flour

1/3 cup (100 grams) Prepared Mashed Potatoes, unseasoned

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Vegetable oil, for frying

1/4 cup (55 grams) granulated sugar

1 tbsp. (8 grams) ground cinnamon

For the Mexican hot chocolate sauce:

8 oz. (240 grams) semi-sweet baking chocolate

1/2 cup (120 ml.) heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. (less than 1 gram) ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. (less than 1 gram) Cayenne pepper

2 tbsps. (30 grams) granulated sugar

1 tsp. (2 grams) instant coffee granules (optional)

Procedure:

1. Prepare potato churros. In a medium saucepan, combine water, butter, and salt. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. When the mixture is boiling, add flour all at once and stir vigorously to incorporate the flour (a wooden spoon works best, but use what you have). After about 30 seconds, the mixture should form a ball. Turn heat off and allow the mixture to cool for about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in Mashed Potatoes until mixture is smooth. Stir in eggs one at a time, waiting until one egg is completely incorporated before adding next. Add vanilla and stir until combined. Transfer batter to a pastry bag fitted with a star tip (a resealable bag with the tip cut off can work as well, but you will want a star tip for that classic churro shape).

2. Heat oil to 375°F (190°C). Using a pair of scissors in one hand and the pastry bag in the other, pipe the batter into the hot oil, cut the churro batter as you squeeze it into the oil. The churros should be about 3 to 4 inches (7 to 10 cm.) long.

3. Fry churros for 4 to 5 minutes. When they float, flip them and cook the other side for another 2 to 3 minutes or until the churros are golden brown on all sides.

4. Remove churros from the oil and allow them to drain on a wire rack or on paper towels.

5. Let churros cool for 2 to 3 minutes before rolling them in cinnamon sugar.

6. To make cinnamon sugar, simply mix cinnamon with sugar in a flat bowl. Roll churros in the mixture until fully coated.

7. Serve as is or with store-bought chocolate sauce. However, if you want to increase the yum factor, make Mexican hot chocolate sauce for your churros dip.

8. To make the sauce, chop the chocolate and put it in a medium-sized bowl. In a medium sauce pot, heat cream over medium flame (*keep your eye on it so it doesn’t boil over, cream tends to boil over when you turn your back on it as a way of telling you that you’re not paying attention to it).

9. When cream is hot, add it to the chopped chocolate in the bowl. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. Stir in cinnamon, cayenne, sugar, and instant coffee (if using).

10. Your churros are now ready to party with you. Enjoy!

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