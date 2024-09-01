Recipe: Churros with Chocolate Sauce

^

MANILA, Philippines — Churros are sweet Mexican fritters that are usually rolled in cinnamon.

Crunchy and delicious, they are dipped in chocolate sauce. Since they have become a favorite snack item of Filipinos, the original cinnamon flavor has evolved into many different flavors — but still always paired with chocolate sauce. It’s a combination that is made in heaven.

This version by CreateWithNestle.ph, which Chef Jackie Ang Po featured in an online demonstration, comes with a rich and creamy chocolate dipping sauce.

Churros with Creamy Rich Chocolate Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

1/2 packet Nestlé All Purpose Cream

1 stick butter

1 tsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

2 cups vegetable oil

1/2 packet Nestlé All Purpose Cream

1/4 cup water

1 cup Malagos Chocolate

Procedure:

1. Combine water, 1/2 cup Nestlé All Purpose Cream, butter, sugar and salt in a pot. Mix well and bring to a gentle simmer. Stir in flour and continue to cook over low heat until mixture pulls out clean from the side of the pan. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Add eggs one at a time and mix until well combined. Transfer into a piping bag fitted with star tip.

3. Preheat oil in pan. Pipe strips of dough into the oil and cut using scissors. Fry until golden brown. Transfer to a cooling rack to drain off excess oil.

4. For the chocolate sauce, combine cream and water in a small saucepan. Warm through but do not boil. Pour over chocolate chips or shards in a bowl. Allow to warm through, then mix until chocolate melts and combines into a smooth chocolate dipping sauce.

