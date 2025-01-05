^

Recipe: Soy Chicken with Raisins

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 5, 2025 | 10:41am
Sweet and Soy Chicken
MANILA, Philippines — Soy Chicken is a comfort food that we often have when we need the warmth of family and the sense of security that we get from the familiar. 

This recipe by Chef Jackie Ang Po is all that and more. She adds California Raisins into the dish to give it a nice sweet glaze and flavor.

Ingredients:

2 tbsps. cooking oil

3 kgs. chicken, adobo cut

1 pc onion, quartered

2 bulbs garlic, whole

1 stalk onion leeks, cut into 1-inch lengths

1 pc. thumb-sized ginger, grated

120 grams California Raisins, chopped finely

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsps. cooking wine

6 cups chicken stock (40 grams chicken powder)

40 grams chili paste (optional)

1 kg. sayote, peeled and sliced

Procedure: 

1. Brown the chicken in a pan. Remove and set aside.

2. Sauté garlic, onion, leeks, and ginger in oil.

3. Add California Raisins and sauté.

4. Add the soy sauce, cooking wine, chicken stock and chili paste.

5. Add the chicken and simmer for 30 minutes.

6. Add the vegetables towards the last part of the cooking process.

