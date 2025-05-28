â€˜Texas-sizeâ€™ set meals, etc.: Food updates, promosÂ to watch for

‘Texas-size’ set meals, etc.: Food updates, promos to watch for

MANILA, Philippines — Craving for something new?

Whether celebrating a special occasion or just chilling at home, check out the following new flavors and food deals that could level up your foodie experience!

Texas Roadhouse unveils ‘Texas-sized’ sets

Photo release Clockwise: Southern Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pork Tenderloin, California Salad and Crusted Mahi Mahi

Come down to Texas Roadhouse where you can savor legendary food like hand-cut steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs, served with made-from-scratch sides.

Then there are Texas-Sized Sets that are now yours to enjoy all day, every day, and start at P425.

They say it's always bigger in Texas, and with this latest offering, guests can have a complete meal featuring a starter, entrée and drink at a great price. Take your pick from a selection of hearty Lone Star dishes.

Begin with the complimentary fresh-baked bread which are widely popular, and the crunchy peanuts. Then, delight in Texas-Sized Sets starting with your choice of an appetizer from this lineup: Texas Chili Dip, Onion Frizzles, Cheese Quesadilla (+P75) and California Salad (+P75). Mix this up with an entrée from the following options: Pork Tenderloin, Southern Chicken Salad Sandwich, Smoked Bacon (+P100) and Crusted Mahi-Mahi (+P100).

An ice-cold glass of Green Tea Lychee completes the meal, and you’re all set for a rodeo for your tastebuds. “Rita Margaritas” are also now available in a 2+1 promo.

BINI collectible stickers now in Payless pancit canton

Photo release BINI

For Filipinos, the beloved pancit canton is a universal dish that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. Whether as a hearty meal or a fun midday merienda, it’s hard to beat this satisfying dish's comfort. This is what Payless offers with its Xtra Big and Sakto Pancit Canton products, as well as its other instant noodles products.

Just like every Filipino, pancit canton is a dish and experience that BINI shares with many of us, especially now that they are the newest brand ambassadors for Payless Instant Noodles.

Dubbed as the “Nation’s Girl Group”, the eight talented young women have many meaningful memories of eating pancit canton during the early days of their careers.

From training in workshops to becoming a worldwide P-pop sensation, pancit canton has always been BINI’s go-to meal and snack.

“Going back home after performing, we only have time for quick meals. That’s why our choice will always be pancit canton. As spicy food lovers, Payless Sakto Xtra Hot, is a top pick,” said Gwen.

Becoming a girl group and meeting seven sisters are some of the moments that feel like everything has fallen into place for BINI. It’s that “sakto” feeling, as many of them put it.

For Aiah and Jhoanna, being a BINI member is their favorite “sakto” moment. “Us girls meeting each other to form BINI is the real ‘sakto’ moment! The timing just feels right for us to join together,” said Jhoanna.

“It might be cheesy, but being with the group just feels right, and I wouldn’t trade it with anything,” Aiah added.

Stacey and Sheena also echoed this sentiment, in which they proudly call their fellow members their “small family”.

Being in the spotlight has also taught BINI a lot about being “wais”, especially considering their busy schedules. “Our schedules are very busy, so I always make sure that I have a to-do list to keep everything on track. I think all of us girls have that too!” said Colet.

In a lot of ways, that “sakto” feeling can be found in a plate of Payless Sakto Pancit Canton after a long day of working. During their downtime, the BINI girls also like to bond over movies and TV shows together, with their favorite snack on the side.

“I like multitasking while watching my favorite shows, so I always have a snack on the side, like pancit canton, to keep myself busy,” said Mikha.

Maloi added that Payless Sakto’s flavors “makes [our free time] complete.”

As the newest brand ambassadors, BINI couldn’t help but be grateful for the opportunity. “As a group of pancit canton lovers, it’s a huge honor to be a part of the Payless Instant Noodles family. We are excited for fans to listen to our new jingle and try the new Payless Sakto Pancit Canton flavors (Kalamansi and Xtra Hot),” said Jhoanna.

Meet your next ‘pao-borito’

Photo release Kai Montionola

“PBB: Gen 11” alumna Kai Montionola endorses the new Chowking Fried Siopao.

This new offering features the lightly-crisp, soft, and fluffy siopao bun and a meaty, savory filling that’s perfect for snacking.

The restaurant chain introduced the rising star Montinola as the fresh face of their new Fried Siopao, bringing her fun, relatable energy to what’s sure to be the next “PAO-borito” of the younger generation.

Fried Siopao can be enjoyed in two different flavors. The Asado variant is made with 100% slow-roasted meat chunks, with an authentic Hong Kong-style flavor that’s rich and saucy. The Bola-Bola variant is generously filled with juicy real meat that packs a flavorful punch. Both Asado and Bola-Bola variants are available in two-piece solo and four-piece box, making it the perfect on-the-go snack and “PAO-salubong.”

“I’m always running around from shoots to events so I need a snack that hits the spot. Fried Siopao has been my new fave lately! It has a crisp, it’s meaty, and super satisfying — perfect for those in-between moments,” said Montinola.