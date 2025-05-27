HOPE launches Generation HOPE with Filipino brands to build classrooms for the next generation

Generation HOPE is a partnership between HOPE, the Department of Education, and beloved Filipino brands BDO, Carmen’s Best, Grab, Penshoppe, Aivee Clinic, SM Supermalls and Sunnies.

MANILA, Philippines — HOPE, the Philippines’ first certified B Corp and a pioneering impact organization, launches Generation HOPE—a partnership with the country’s most beloved brands to help address the urgent need of building more public school classrooms nationwide.

This initiative brings together the country's most beloved brands, such as BDO, Carmen’s Best, Grab, Penshoppe, Aivee Clinic, SM Supermalls and Sunnies, to enable every Filipino to vote with their peso to support nation-building through the building of public school classrooms. Together, these purpose-driven companies and their consumers share a vision to close the education gap and make sure every Filipino child has a safe, comfortable place to learn.

Launched in partnership with the Philippines’ Department of Education (DepEd), Generation HOPE was unveiled with the support of HOPE founder Nanette Medved-Po, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, and the participation of representatives from DepEd and all the brand partners.

“Filipinos always come together in times of need. In a world that is increasingly divided, let's harness that power every day to support something we can all agree on: investing in the youth of this country to build a nation and ensure a brighter future,” says Medved-Po.

To bring this vision to life, HOPE and its partner brands have created unique ways for Filipinos to enjoy being part of this movement.

BDO customers will soon be able to own a BDO “HOPE in Every Spend” credit card, and a portion of their spend using the credit card will automatically be donated to building public schools. More than that, they can convert their Rewards points into donations, and a portion of the annual membership fee will also be donated to HOPE.

Carmen’s Best is preparing limited-edition offerings—Hope in a Scoop and Hope in a Pint—that blend indulgence with impact. Grab users will have the option to use GrabRewards points to support classroom construction and make donations.

Aivee Clinic will introduce the Aivee x HOPE collection, featuring limited-edition items like bags and tags, along with specially designed Skin Bank cards for the cause. Penshoppe is launching an exclusive line of HOPE-themed t-shirts, hoodies, caps, and bags.

SM Supermalls will donate a portion of sales from SM-branded water bottles sold at partner food merchants. Sunnies will unveil a clean lens kit and specially designed Sunnies Flask for this collaboration.

Each product from the partnership offers a simple, tangible way to help build a better future through education. Working closely with DepEd, HOPE ensures that every classroom built directly addresses the most urgent needs of public schools across the country.

Secretary Angara highlights the importance of collaboration in this cause. He said, “Education is not just a duty, it’s a solemn responsibility we all share. When the government and the private sector unite through partnerships like Generation HOPE, we break down barriers and pave the way for every Filipino child to learn in a safe and inspiring environment. Education is how we secure the future of our nation.”

For more information, please visit https://www.generationhope.ph/ or follow HOPE on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/generationhope.ph or @generationhope.ph on Instagram for more updates.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.