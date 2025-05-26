Recipe: Chef Rene Ruz's Spinach and Cheese Quiche

MANILA, Philippines — There’s nothing more satisfying than a warm quiche whose aroma is so divine that you would find yourself suddenly hungry again.

But this light and healthy Spinach and Cheese Quiche by Chef Rene Ruz of Home Foodie and the San Miguel Foods Culinary Center should get you right across and keep you satiated for hours.

Spinach & Cheese Quiche

Ingredients:

1/2 cup + 1 Tbsp. Magnolia Gold Butter (*1 Tbsp. butter is for greasing pans)

2 Tbsps. cold water

1 Magnolia Brown Egg

2 cups Magnolia All Purpose Flour

1/2 tsp. iodized salt

For the filling:

1/2 cup Magnolia Full Cream Milk

1/2 cup Magnolia All Purpose Cream

1/2 cup Magnolia Brown Eggs

1 tsp. nutmeg powder

2 pcs. (100 grams) onions, sliced and sautéed in 1 Tbsp. oil

1 pack (165 grams) Magnolia Cheezee, diced

2 pcs. Pure Foods Honeycured Bacon, diced

Procedure:

1. Grease three 6x1-inch round pans with 1 Tbsp. butter. Set aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together cold water and eggs. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, combine flour and salt. Add 1/2 cup butter and rub into flour mixture until the mixture resembles coarse meal.

4. Add egg-water mixture and knead until dough forms. Cut dough into 2.

5. Roll out each dough into a circle. Lay rolled out dough into pans. Fit and cut excess dough on the sides.

6. Chill for 20 minutes and blind bake (*place parchment paper over dough and fill with uncooked beans) in a preheated oven set to 350°F for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside.

7. In a mixing bowl, combine milk, cream, eggs and nutmeg. Mix manually until the eggs are well blended. Set aside

8. Arrange onions, cheese and bacon (or ham) on top of the pre-baked crusts and then pour in milk-egg mixture.

9. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

10. Slice and serve.

Yield: Makes 3 pcs. (6-inch diameter)