Recipe: Creamy Roast Chicken with Spinach

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
December 28, 2024 | 11:20am
MANILA, Philippines — Chicken and spinach are two ingredients that go perfectly together.

When you’ve got them in one dish, then you’ve got a full, balanced meal and all you would need is piping hot steamed rice to have an incredible dining experience.

Home Foodie and the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center came up with this awesome dish, Creamy Butter Lemon Herb Chicken and Spinach, which is perfect for the holidays.

Creamy Butter Lemon Herb Chicken and Spinach

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cooking oil

1 pc. (1 kg.) Magnolia Chicken Station Roasters Lemon Herb, cut into 6 pieces (reserve marinade)

1/4 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Salted

1 pc. (80 grams) onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup chicken stock

1 pack (250 mL) Magnolia All Purpose Cream

1/2 cup (45 grams) grated Parmesan cheese

1 bundle (98 grams) spinach, use leaves and soft stems only

Procedure

1. Heat oil in pan and fry chicken until nicely browned. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, melt butter, and sauté onion and garlic until tender. Add marinade, chicken stock, cream, and cheese. 

3. Cover and simmer over low heat until chicken is cooked through. Turn off heat and add spinach. Mix well and serve. 

*Makes 6 servings.

