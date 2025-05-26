Filipina 'Lumpia Queen' Abi Marquez awarded at Cannes 2025

Abigail Marquez, known as the Lumpia Queen for her obsession with the Pinoy fried snack, trained as a chef before moving into videography, and now runs a cooking channel on TikTok with more than three million followers, according to Forbes.

MANILA, Philippines — "Lumpia Queen" Abi Marquez added another feather to her cap as she won the Best Blogger award at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) 2025 in Cannes, France.

In her Facebook page, Abi posted photos of her during the awards night.

"WON Food Creator of the Year at the WIBA Awards during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France," she captioned the post.

"Still CRAZY to me that I’m in Europe for the first time and recognized for what my team and I have built with love, to be surrounded by creators from around the world AND to represent Filipino food on another global platform," she added.

Abi thanked the people who supported her.

"Thank you to my family and friends, my amazing team @kylegarcia___ @misterberds @dustindagamac @jrsndrn @katrinacastilloaguilar and to my management @nyma_mgmt—@pamforthewin for styling and conceptualizing this look, and @thekatbautista and @karentumbali for guiding me every step of the way," she wrote.

"To everyone who watched and shared our content, MARAMING SALAMAT PO. You helped Filipino Food be seen across the globe," she added.

