Recipe: Peri-Peri Chicken

MANILA, Philippines — Do you love chicken but you want something more than just the usual fried chicken? This recipe of Peri-Peri Chicken just might be the one you are looking for.

It is a recipe put together by Doctor Diet Manila’s Chef Fia Batua-Mambuat, RND, for a recent cooking demo event of Telus International Philippines.

Peri-Peri Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

For the Peri-Peri Chicken:

2 pcs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tbsp. oil

1 tsp. chili flakes (optional, adjust to your spice preference)

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of half a lime

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tbsp. BBQ sauce (for smoky flavor)

1/2 tsp. ground annatto powder (optional, for color)

For the Peri-Peri sauce:

200 grams red bell pepper, chopped

1 pc. siling labuyo (optional, for extra heat!)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 cup fresh cilantro (wansoy)

A few basil leaves

1/2 cup oil

Juice of 1/2 pc. lemon

1 tsp. salt

For the garlic-glazed carrots:

100 grams carrots, cut into cubes

1/2 tbsp. oil

Toasted garlic bits

For the corn:

1 can corn kernels, drained

PROCEDURE:

For the Peri-Peri Chicken:

1. In a bowl, combine the oil, chili flakes, minced garlic, lime juice, smoked paprika, dried oregano, black pepper, BBQ sauce and ground annatto powder (if using). Mix well to create the marinade.

2. Place the chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag or a shallow dish. Pour the peri-peri marinade over the chicken, making sure each piece is well coated. Seal the bag or cover the dish and let the chicken marinate for at least 10 minutes or overnight.

3. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Pan-sear the marinated chicken breasts for about 5 to 7 minutes per side, or until they are cooked through and have a nice sear. Remove them from the skillet and let them rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

For the Peri-Peri Sauce:

1. While the chicken is marinating, prepare the sauce. In a blender or food processor, combine the chopped red bell pepper, siling labuyo (optional), minced garlic, smoked paprika, cilantro, basil leaves, oil, lemon juice and salt.

2. Blend until you achieve a smooth sauce. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

For the garlic-glazed carrots:

1. In the same skillet used for the chicken, add 1/2 tbsp. oil. Heat over medium-high heat.

2. Add the cubed carrots and sauté for about 5 to 7 minutes, or until they are tender and slightly caramelized. Sprinkle toasted garlic bits over the carrots for added flavor.

For the corn:

1. In the same skillet, add the drained corn kernels.

2. Cook for a few minutes until they are heated through and slightly browned.

To serve:

1. Slice the rested Peri-Peri Style Chicken and drizzle the peri-peri sauce over it.

2. Serve the chicken alongside the garlic-glazed carrots and pan-cooked corn.

