Coca-Cola blends technology, tradition in massive Christmas drone show

MANILA, Philippines — Beverage company Coca-Cola recently hosted the country's largest drone show to date as part of its ongoing global Christmas truck tour.

The drone show, which took place in Nuvali, Sta. Rosa, Laguna last November 30, saw more than 1,300 drones light up the night sky with images of the brand as well as icons of Filipino Christmas like the Parol and Lechon.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Coca-Cola's Group Marketing Director for ASEAN & South Pacific Teejae Sonza said the truck tour and drone show was the brand's way of "leveraging the marriage of technology and tradition."

Sonza added that the Philippines is one of the few stops for the truck tour, which also includes New York, Mexico, and Japan.

"We're lucky one of the stops is the Philippines because it's important not only in the Coca-Cola world but also in the world of Christmas," Sonza continued. "It's fitting that the truck tour should stop in one of the happiest and longest Christmases in the world."

She explained further the global truck tour is the brand's way of showcasing its message of kindness where "the world needs more Santas," how kindness can travel around the world, and people from far and wide can be connected through acts of kindness.

Another piece of innovation Sonza shared with Philstar.com was a digital artifical intelligence experience where, through a quick-response (QR) code, individuals can converse with Santa Claus about Chistmas memories.

These memories will then be encapsulated in a digital snow globe, which to be shared with others.

"The technology is just there to enhance the [Christmas] experience. We'll continue to push the boundaries of our imagination and provide to create magical experiences for the people who love us," Sonza ended.

