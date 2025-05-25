Recipe: Sapsapuriket, an Ilocano blood stew

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, blood stews are generally called Dinuguan, following the root word "dugo," which means blood. They are usually made of pork and pig’s intestines cooked in pig’s blood.

In the Ilocos region, there is a blood stew that utilizes chicken meat and blood. This version is called Sapsapuriket, which I learned about a few years back when a group of media people were invited to a familiarization trip to Ilocos Sur.

In a cooking demonstration, the executive chef of Hotel Luna showed us how it was cooked and shared the recipe. I kept the recipe and am sharing it with you.

Sapsapuriket

Ingredients:

1 cup chicken blood

1 tbsp. cooking oil

15 grams julienned ginger

15 grams minced onion

10 grams minced garlic

500 grams deboned chicken breast and thigh, diced

1-1/2 tbsps. bagoong isda or patis (fish sauce)

Pinch of dried oregano

1 pc. siling labuyo (bird’s eye chili), chopped

1 to 2 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Pre-cook the chicken blood. Heat pan and add blood. Cook, stirring continuously, until blood is coagulated. Set aside.

2. Heat sauté pan, add oil and sauté ginger.

3. Add onion and garlic and sauté until fragrant.

4. Add diced chicken and continue sautéing for about 5 minutes.

5. Season with bagoong or patis, dried oregano, salt, pepper and chopped chili.

6. Pour in chicken stock to deglaze pan. Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes.

7. Add the pre-cooked chicken blood. Mix well.

8. Simmer until the chicken and the chicken blood are cooked.

