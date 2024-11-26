New Christmas destination rises in Quezon City

CAINTA, Philippines — Mixed-use development Bridgetowne Destination Estate launched a heartwarming new tradition that invites Filipinos to come together in celebration of the holiday spirit.

With the aim of reshaping Metro Manila’s skyline, the estate recently unvieled The Wall of Victors. Set against the backdrop of the season of giving, hope, and joy, the wall aims to become a symbol of collective aspirations, gratitude, and wishes for the future. To add to the festive spirit, the estate is adorned with stunning Christmas lights, creating a vibrant atmosphere for reflection and celebration.

Inspired by timeless traditions of love and connection around the world, such as South Korea’s iconic Love Lock Bridge, The Wall of Victors is envision to be where families, friends, and visitors can share their Christmas dreams, hopes, and messages of thanks. For the weeks leading up to Christmas, The Wall of Victors is adorned with biodegradable notes, each piece carrying a personal wish or expression of gratitude.

“In this season of love and giving, we wanted to create something that celebrates not just the holidays but also the shared spirit of community,” said Mybelle Aragon-GoBio, Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager of Robinsons Destination Estates, the developer behind Bridgetowne Destination Estate. “With The Wall of Victors, we invite everyone to take part in something truly special—an experience that blends the magic of Christmas with the power of shared dreams and aspirations.”

The unveiling of The Wall of Victors was marked by an intimate ceremony attended by leading influencers and beloved personalities, including Albert Nicolas, Gela Atayde, and Richard Juan. These trendsetters were among the first to contribute their Christmas wishes, setting the stage for a new tradition that would soon become an integral part of the holiday celebrations at Bridgetowne.

The centerpiece of the tradition is The Victor, a striking statue that already stands as a symbol of inspiration and ambition within the community. Now, this powerful figure will serve as the backdrop for a growing tradition that celebrates not just the spirit of Christmas, but the shared hopes and dreams of an entire community.

From families making memories to friends sharing heartfelt messages of hope, The Wall of Victors is a space where everyone can contribute their wishes for the season and beyond. This is not just a holiday tradition; it is aimed to become a celebration of the connection between people, the joy of shared moments, and the belief in a brighter future for all.

Located in Eulogio Rodriguez Jr. Ave, Quezon City, Bridgetowne Estates is proud to provide a space where dreams take shape and the spirit of the holidays is celebrated with unity, gratitude, and love. The Wall of Victors targets to be a beautiful way to reflect on the year gone by while looking forward to the endless possibilities that the new year holds.