BGC sets Christmas mood with giant tree, installations

MANILA, Philippines — Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig is marking the Yuletide spirit with various Christmas installations all around the township.

Nearly 15 larger-than-life installations are scattered around BGC, the main attraction being a 45-foot Christmas tree along 7th Avenue surrounded by lights, decorations, and large winter bears.

At the foot of the tree is an igloo where guests can snap photos inside a reflective room with even more bright lights.

Singer-actor James Reid was present for the tree's launch last November 7, performing his 2015 hit song "Randomantic" and a cover of Wham!'s iconic holiday tune "Last Christmas."

New holiday experiences include a High Street Express Train that will go around Bonifacio High Street Central and the "Magic at the 5th" integrated displays along 5th Avenue filled with animated Christmas scenes.

For the remaining Saturdays of 2024, there will be a "Sparks in the Sky" fireworks display also above 5th Avenue.

Upcoming events in BGC are the Passionfest Holiday Parade on December 1 along 5th Avenue, a Pet Huddle at the same venue on December 7 and 8, the return of the Jameson Distillery on Tour from November 15 to December 8 in the Bonifacio High Street Activity Center, and a Santa Meet and Greet for all Sundays of December at One Bonifacio High Street.

The Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater will also host several events like the Mercado de Navidad 2024 on November 30 and December 1, Simbang Gabi masses every 6:30 p.m. from December 15 to 23, and an anticipated Christmas mass on Christmas Eve also at 6:30 p.m.

Wrapping up all the holiday events is the BGC, Taguig Countdown to 2025 along 5th Avenue on Christmas Eve. — Video and editing by Martin Ramos

