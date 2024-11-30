Jose Mari Chan pitches touring 'Going Home to Christmas' musical

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Jose Mari Chan suggested that Repertory Philippines should stage its newest production, "Going Home to Christmas," around the country.

Repertory Philippines held the gala premiere of "Going Home to Christmas" last November 29 at Makati's Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in RCBC Plaza with the entire Chan family present.

The production revolves around several strangers on Christmas Eve at the airport and their personal associations with Christmas.

Ahead of the gala, the theater company's president Mindy Perez-Rubio recalled the musical was five to six years in the making. Artistic director Jeremy Domingo added that its conception was proposed by the iconic musician himself.

Domingo, who is making his directorial debut, called up "the great Jose Mari Chan" onstage during the premiere to share a few words.

"Not great, just a humble singer-songwriter," Chan simply said.

Related: Before the curtains open: Theater actors reveal process before debut

"It's always been my dream since I was a young boy, as a singer-songwriter, to write a full-length musical in the tradition of Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, and Oscar Hammerstein II," Chan said." Thanks to Repertory Philippines for giving me a boost in fulfilling that dream."

Chan went on to thank Perez-Rubio, Domingo, musical director Ejay Yatco, and writers Robbie Guevara, Luna Grino-Inocian, and Joel Trinidad.

After the show, Chan returned onstage to shake hands with each individual member of the "Going Home to Christmas" cast.

"You gave wings to my songs. I hope that maybe this show can be brought to different parts of the Philippines — not only to Cebu, also Bohol, Dipolog, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo," Chan suggested.

One cast member suggested Vancouver — a reference to the musical's events — which earned laughs from the crowds.

"I'm speechless, the whole show, there were tears in my eyes, you've brought light to my songs," Chan ended.

RELATED: Contemporary Art Center to rise in Makati along Pasig River