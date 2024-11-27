Paris still top Christmas destination for Filipinos — research

MANILA, Philippines — The French capital of Paris remains the ideal Christmas destination for Filipinos, according to new online search data collected by security review website Cloudwards.

A research team at Cloudwards search on social media platforms and several online sources, including Christmas destination-themed TikTok videos, for the most sought-after vacation spots.

The team also analyzed Google search volume data of locations with Christmas travel-related keywords like "Christmas in (location)" and "Things to do in (location) for Christmas."

Searches were done in English and a country's native language for organic and accurate findings as possible. Data from 69 countries were analyzed in total.

As it was in 2023, Paris was the top Christmas destination for individuals in the Philippines, a ranking it shared with Morocco.

Yuletide season ideas in the French capital range from admiring the Christmas lights on the Champs Elysées to the ever-present Marchés de Noël.

The British capital London remained the leading Christmas destination overall as selected by 24 countries, though interestingly, most of them were from the Americas compared to last year when it was Asian countries who chose London.

The only other city in double digits was Vienna, Austria, selected by 21 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

The United Kingdom and Austria's top Christmas destination was Prague in the Czech Republic (which had chosen Vienna) while France's top destination was Brussels in Belgium (which chose London).

