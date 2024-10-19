Recipe: Add Adobo Flakes to Aglio e Olio

MANILA, Philippines — You have a very simple taste when it comes to pasta. A simple Aglio e Olio pasta, with garlic cooked in olive oil and then pasta tossed in the garlic oil (Aglio means garlic, and Olio means oil), will do.

You can create variations of it by adding some chili flakes for a bit of kick or top it with Adobo Flakes to make it more savory. Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center show you how with this simple Adobo Flakes Aglio Olio Pasta.

Adobo Flakes Aglio Olio Pasta

Ingredients:

6 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup olive oil

1 pack (220 grams) Purefoods Ready-to-Eat Adobo Flakes

1/4 tsp. iodized fine salt

1/4 tsp. chili pepper flakes

1/4 kg. spaghetti, cooked according to package directions

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 stalk (5 grams) parsley, chopped

9 pcs. fried garlic chips

Procedure:

1. In a pan, sauté garlic in olive oil until lightly brown.

2. Add Adobo Flakes and cook for 3 minutes. Remove 1/3 portion of Adobo Flakes from pan. With a strainer, press excess oil back to the pan. Place Adobo Flakes in a bowl and set aside.

3. Season remaining Adobo Flakes in the pan with salt and chili pepper flakes. Toss in cooked pasta, half of the cheese and half of the parsley.

4. Transfer the pasta to a serving plate. Top with the remaining cheese, Adobo Flakes, parsley, and garnish with fried garlic chips.

*Makes 5 servings.

