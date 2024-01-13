Recipe: Queso de Bola in pasta favorite Cacio e Pepe

MANILA, Philippines — Queso de Bola is among the Christmas staples and favorite holiday gifts. Even after the holidays are over, there will still be some of its leftovers or even some balls that are yet to be consumed.

If you're looking for ways to enjoy its strong, sharp taste apart from nibbling it, you can make a pasta dish called Cacio e Pepe. The name literally means “cheese and pepper,” so those two are indeed all the flavor ingredients that you will need.

The taste is very much like Mac and Cheese, except that you use spaghetti instead of macaroni in Cacio e Pepe. Some use Pecorino Romano cheese for Cacio e Pepe; others opt for Parmesan cheese. You can use Queso de Bola or Edam cheese, since both are the same.

Queso de Bola, which literally translates to “ball of cheese,” is just the Filipino term for Edam cheese.

Here’s an easy recipe of Cacio e Pepe, as developed by the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Cacio E Pepe

INGREDIENTS:

500 grams spaghetti noodles, cooked according to package directions (reserve 5 cups pasta water)

1 1/2 tbsps. crushed black peppercorns

1 bar Magnolia Gold Butter Salted (225 grams)

1 pack Magnolia Edam Cheese, grated (350 grams), about 3 cups

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat pan. Toast the pepper until fragrant.

2. Add the pasta water and butter. Simmer for 2 minutes.

3. Add the cheese and stir until melted.

4. Toss in the cooked pasta and transfer to a platter.

*Makes 10 servings (at 1 cup per serving).

RELATED: Recipe: Simple pasta dish with Basilico Sauce