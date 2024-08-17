Recipe: Tofu Pasta Bolognese

MANILA, Philippines — Does Bolognese pasta always have to be meaty? Most of the time, yes, because Bolognese pasta sauce is a chunky meat sauce loaded with beef, pork, and bacon.

It is named after the city of Bologna in Italy, and meat-based sauces in Italian cuisine are typical of this city. Since it is flavorful and works wonders as a pasta sauce, Bolognese pasta sauce has become a favorite even outside of Italy.

But can you make Bolognese pasta with less meat and yet not compromise its taste? Well, yes, you can make this sauce lighter by mixing the ground beef with tofu.

Celebrity chef Jessie Sincioco has, in fact, made a light but mighty Bolognese pasta by mixing the two ingredients and brought it a notch higher by replacing the pasta (which is starch) with tofu strips using Miracle Soybean Food’s Miracle Emperor Tofu.

Here's how she made Miracle Emperor’s Tofu “Pasta” Bolognese.

Miracle Emperor’s Tofu 'Pasta' Bolognese

Ingredients:

For the Bolognese sauce:

6 tbsps. olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

50 grams onion, chopped

50 grams celery, chopped

50 grams carrots, chopped

30 grams tomato paste

120 grams tomato sauce

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

2 pcs. bay leaf

100 grams ground beef

100 grams Miracle Emperor Tofu, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. In a sauté pan, heat oil and sauté garlic and onion.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients as listed.

3. Simmer for about 20 minutes.

For the tofu pasta:

Miracle Emperor Tofu

Salt and pepper to taste

To assemble:

Grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil chiffonade*

Procedure:

1. Using the biggest side of the cheese grater, grate the tofu horizontally to create pasta-like strands.

2. Place the tofu pasta in a pasta plate, and season with salt and pepper.

3. Keep warm in the oven or in a food warmer.

4. When ready to serve, pour sauce over the tofu pasta. Garnish with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil chiffonade (*thinly sliced fresh basil leaves).

