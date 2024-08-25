Recipe: Indulgent Chocolate Crinkles with Cream Cheese Frosting

MANILA, Philippines — Chocolate Crinkles are a special kind of cookies because they are just a bit crunchy on the outside and really chewy on the inside. They usually crack on top as they bake, yet they remain intact in a beautiful mound.

This version by CreateWithNestle.ph, which Chef Jackie Ang Po featured in a recent online demonstration, even comes with a cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Crinkles with Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsps. baking powder

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp. fine salt

2/3 cup white sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

1 packet Nestlé All Purpose Cream

1/2 bar cream cheese

2 cups powdered sugar

Procedure:

1. Sift together all-purpose flour, baking powder, cocoa powder and salt. Mix in brown and white sugar for about 2 minutes.

2. Add vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla to the dry ingredients. Mix until smooth. Refrigerate for 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Form mixture into 24 balls and roll in powdered sugar. Arrange on baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and slightly flatten dough balls. Bake in a preheated 400°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool completely for about 20 minutes.

4. For the frosting, whip cream cheese until light. Add Nestlé All Purpose Cream and powdered sugar. Continue to whip until smooth for about 10 minutes.

5. Sandwich two chocolate crinkles with cream cheese frosting and chill for 15 to 20 minutes.

