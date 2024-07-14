Recipe: 3-ingredient Butter Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — Baking is a precise science. Unlike cooking savory food, which has recipes that are mere guides and adjustments in taste, texture and color can be made later in the process, baking requires strict adherence to the recipe on hand.

This is why some people are discouraged from baking. With one ingredient lacking, you are bound to fail, and some recipes require a lot of ingredients. But what if you have a simple recipe to follow, and it only needs three ingredients to come together?

This three-ingredient Butter Cookies recipe from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center just might be what you need to get started on baking.

3-ingredient Butter Cookies

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Salted

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar

1-1/2 cups (180 grams) Magnolia All-Purpose Flour

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with wax or baking paper. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, mix together butter and sugar until fluffy. Add flour. Mix until mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

3. Using hands, knead or compress until mixture forms a dough. Form into a 1-inch-thick log and wrap in plastic film. Chill for 15 minutes.

4. When the mixture is ready to bake, slice into 1/4-inch discs and place on baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until sides turn brown.

*Makes 12 servings. (Yield: 24 pcs. or 2 pcs. per serving)

