Recipe: Not your ordinary Chocolate Chip Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — Not all chocolate chip cookies are the same.

What usually makes the difference is the extra ingredient. Some even have a third or fourth ingredient to add to the complex flavors that meld harmoniously in the mouth with each bite.

This recipe, from The Maya Kitchen, adds a hint of saltiness to balance the usual sweetness, and it does so with the use of pretzels. The pretzels also add texture and crunch to the cookies.

Pretzel Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1-1/2 tsps. vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups dark brown sugar

1/2 cup white granulated sugar

2 eggs, at room temperature

2-1/2 cups Maya All-Purpose Flour

2-1/2 tsps. baking powder

1/2 tsp. sea salt

100 grams broken salted pretzels

3/4 cup dark sweet chocolate pieces/candy-coated pieces

1/2 cup walnuts, roasted and chopped

more broken pretzels, chocolate and sea salt for topping

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350?F or 177?C. Line a cookie sheet with nonstick baking paper or silicone baking mat. Set aside.

2. Using a stand or hand mixer, beat vanilla, dark brown sugar and white sugar into the butter until mixture is pale and fluffy.

3. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then add a cup of flour, baking powder and sea salt.

4. Once combined, mix in the rest of the flour. Add chocolate pieces and broken pretzels. Stir just until there are no traces of flour.

5. Scoop cookie dough and place on prepared baking sheet. Top with more broken pretzel pieces and chocolate chips. Sprinkle with sea salt and add walnuts.

6. Bake in preheated oven for 13 to 15 minutes.

7. Remove from oven and let cool on cookie sheet.

Makes 20 to 22 pcs. large cookies.